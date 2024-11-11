Reminding Wike That Power Is Not Forever, And That There Is A God Above

In Nigeria’s political landscape, there is no name more associated with a mix of determination, audacity, and sometimes controversy than that of Nyesom Wike. His tenure as the Governor of Rivers State is remembered for his bulldog-like tenacity in implementing his policies, no matter whose ox was gored. Now, in his current role as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, he seems to have carried that same energy into the heart of Nigeria’s capital. But while his strong-willed approach to governance has earned him a reputation as a no-nonsense leader, it is crucial to remind him that there is a line between firmness and overzealousness.

Recently, Wike’s decision to demolish the Ruga settlement along Airport Road in Lugbe, Abuja, sparked outrage among residents and activists. Leading the protests, Deji Adeyanju condemned the government’s actions, accusing the FCT task force of heavy-handedness that left thousands homeless and businesses ruined. Despite the cries of the displaced residents, Wike remained resolute, insisting that no amount of protest or blackmail would halt his drive to sanitize the city.

While there is merit in enforcing regulations and addressing security concerns, it is vital to recognize the human cost of such actions. As Wike bulldozes through his ministerial mandate with uncompromising zeal, it would serve him well to remember that power is transient. The seat he occupies today is not forever, and there is a higher power above him who watches over all. There is always a tomorrow, and history has a way of humbling even the mightiest of men.

Wike’s declaration that no protest will stop the demolition exercise reflects a man who is determined to get things done. But as laudable as his intentions might be, there is a danger when a public officeholder begins to perceive dissent as an affront to their authority. Governance should never be about showing who is in control or flexing political muscles to prove a point.

By declaring, “No amount of protests would stop demolition,” Wike risks coming off as someone who is disconnected from the realities of those whose lives are affected by his policies. Demolishing settlements and rendering thousands homeless in the blink of an eye is not the mark of a compassionate leader. Even if these structures were illegal, there is a humane approach to implementing urban planning without causing mass suffering.

Wike must remember that these are the same citizens who once hailed him as a hero in Rivers State for his infrastructural strides and tough stance on security. However, in his current role, he is dealing with a diverse and sensitive demographic in Abuja. This city is not just another state capital; it is the heart of Nigeria, home to people from all walks of life, many of whom have struggled for years to eke out a living. Displacing them overnight without adequate resettlement plans is akin to kicking a man who is already down.

Nyesom Wike is not the first Nigerian politician to wield power with a heavy hand, and he certainly won’t be the last. Yet, history is filled with lessons that those in power often forget. The corridors of power are littered with the echoes of past leaders who thought they were invincible until the tides turned.

As Wike bulldozes through policies with the same energy he displayed as Rivers State Governor, he should recall that even his own past battles had their limits. During his time in Rivers, he faced several political challenges, including tussles with the federal government, which nearly cost him his position. If there is one lesson to be learned from that era, it is that power is fleeting. The applauses of today can quickly turn into the jeers of tomorrow.

No matter how strong his grip on Abuja may seem right now, Wike would do well to tread carefully. His overbearing style, if unchecked, could backfire. The people whose homes he demolishes today may not forget his actions when the tables turn. Nigeria’s political history has shown that the pendulum of power swings unpredictably. One moment, a leader is untouchable, and the next, they are at the mercy of those they once scorned.

In the words of the Holy Scriptures, “The Most High is sovereign over the kingdoms of men and gives them to anyone He wishes” (Daniel 4:17). This is a reminder that all power is ultimately derived from a higher source. Wike must remember that his current position is not an entitlement but a privilege given to him by the President, who was elected by the people. And above all, there is a divine authority that supersedes human power.

The minister’s overzealous approach to governance, especially in a sensitive city like Abuja, may win him applause from those who crave order. However, it is God who ultimately controls the destinies of men. As a public servant, humility should be his watchword. It is important for Wike to understand that true power does not lie in the ability to demolish homes and displace thousands but in the wisdom to balance enforcement with compassion.

Tomorrow is unpredictable, and the political tides can shift in an instant. One day, Wike will no longer be Minister of the FCT. How will he be remembered? As a leader who brought positive change with compassion or as one who left behind a trail of tears and destruction? The choice is his to make, but he must remember that every action taken today is a seed sown for the future.

Good governance is about more than just enforcing rules and regulations; it is about empathy, compassion, and the willingness to listen. The residents of Ruga settlement are human beings with families, livelihoods, and dreams. They are not just statistics in an urban planning agenda. Yes, some settlements may be illegal, but there are humane ways to address these issues that do not involve rendering people homeless overnight.

Wike’s critics are not necessarily against his efforts to improve Abuja, but they are questioning his approach. The minister could take a page from his own playbook in Rivers State, where he combined firmness with dialogue. By meeting the affected residents halfway and providing alternative housing solutions, he can show that he is not just a bulldozer but a leader who genuinely cares about the welfare of the people.

As Wike continues his ministerial duties, it is important for him to remember that leadership is not a sprint but a marathon. The people who suffer today due to his policies may be the same ones whose support he will need tomorrow. A leader who lacks empathy and resorts to heavy-handedness may achieve short-term success, but history has shown that such a strategy often leads to long-term regrets.

Wike must be guided. He should recognize that there is a higher power above him, and one day, he will have to account for how he used the authority given to him. The Nigerian people are watching, and history will judge him not by how many buildings he demolishes but by how many lives he touches positively.

In fact, Wike should not let the euphoria of his newfound ministerial powers becloud his judgment. Let him be reminded that there is a God above, and tomorrow will come. Power is transient, and those who forget this often pay a steep price. Let him rule with compassion, remembering that what goes around comes around.

