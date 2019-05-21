Top 5 Stories of the Day (Tuesday May 21, 2019) from Nigerian Newspapers

President Buhari Postpones Visit To Imo State

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his visit to Imo State where he was to commission some projects in the state. This was confirmed by Gov. Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.

2. INEC Withdraws 25 Certificates of Return From Winners

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has withdrawn the Certificates of Return from 25 winners of the 2019 elections on court orders. This was stated by the National Commissioner of the Commission, Festus Okoye who told newsmen at a forum on Media Coverage of the 2019 polls that the withdrawn certificates had been handed to the rightful winners.

3. Niger Delta To be Declared June 1, 2019

The Nigerian Militant Group, Network of Niger Delta Republic Fighters has vowed to declare a Niger Delta Republic on 1st of June, 2019, due to alleged selective maltreatment of the people of the region by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

4. Presidency Reacts To Atiku’s Defamation Claims

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie has vowed not to be distracted by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election Atiku Abubakar. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is claiming that Onochie defamed him after she alleged that Atiku had travelled to the United Arab Emirate (UAE) to shop for terrorists who would make Nigeria ungovernable.

5. Federal Government Rolls Out Activities For June 12, Says May 29 Remains a Public Holiday

The Federal Government yesterday confirmed that May 29 still remains a public holiday in Nigeria, but says most activities of the event have been shifted to June 12. The Buhari administration recently adopted June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohamed, who spoke at a press briefing in Abuja, said both days would be marked as public holidays this year but President Muhammadu Buhari would be sworn on June 12.