Reject Shortcuts and Embrace Values- EFCC Boss To Nigerian Youths

The Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has decried the rising involvement of young men in internet fraud, warning it’s wrecking their futures and mental well-being.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, March 16, during the 2025 International Day of the Boy Child, Olukoyede, represented by ACE II Aisha Mohammed, described cybercrime as a growing menace driven by greed, peer pressure, and thrill-seeking.

“Cybercrime is not just illegal, it’s mentally and morally destructive,” he said.

He cited anxiety, depression, and fear of arrest as common fallout among perpetrators.

The EFCC boss likened the mind to “a gold field or a furnace,” saying, “Cybercrime turns it into a furnace of destruction.”

Meanwhile to combat the trend, the anti-graft agency is establishing a Cybercrime Research Centre to promote digital literacy, innovation, and ethical alternatives for youths.

“Young people must reject shortcuts and embrace values that lead to lasting success,” he urged.