Refund Rights for Nigerian Consumers

Imagine buying a product in Nigeria a shirt, a phone, or even a car part only to discover it does not meet your expectations or is not what you needed. You attempt to return it, only to be confronted by a bold, impersonal “NO REFUND” sign hanging over the counter. This familiar scene plays out in countless Nigerian shops daily, reflecting a system skewed in favor of merchants while consumers are left with little recourse.

In many other countries, returns are a right, not a favor. A Nigerian traveler in the UK, for example, can buy a winter jacket and return it for a full refund no questions asked. In contrast, here in Nigeria, even exchanging a mislabeled vitamin bottle can turn into an ordeal. At H-Medix, a popular pharmacy, a shopper who mistakenly purchased the wrong supplement was met with resistance when requesting a refund. Although the product was returned in perfect condition within minutes, the process dragged on for a frustrating week before a refund was finally issued. Why should something so straightforward be such an uphill battle?

The answer lies in Nigeria’s outdated consumer laws, which are in dire need of reform. Current provisions allow for refunds only when an item is defective or unfit for purpose vague terms that merchants often manipulate to avoid honoring returns. But what about situations where a buyer simply changes their mind or finds that a product does not meet their needs, even if it is technically functional? In these cases, consumers are left at the mercy of a merchant’s policies, with no legal framework to protect them.

This lack of robust consumer protection has far-reaching consequences. Without flexible return policies, many Nigerians are hesitant to invest in high-value or premium goods, fearing they will be stuck with an unwanted purchase. This erodes trust in the market and pushes buyers toward cheaper, lower-quality products. By contrast, strong return policies in places like the US or the UK encourage consumers to spend more confidently, knowing they can easily return items if needed.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act includes provisions for refunds and cancellations, but these are limited in scope. Section 122 grants refunds for unsafe or defective items an important but narrow focus. A more comprehensive approach, such as a no-questions-asked return policy, would bring Nigeria closer to global standards. This is not just beneficial to consumers; businesses too stand to gain from the trust and confidence that such policies inspire.

Countries with stronger consumer laws offer valuable lessons. In the UK, for example, consumers enjoy a cooling-off period, allowing them to return goods within a set timeframe for any reason. Similarly, US laws empower buyers to change their minds and return items within stipulated periods. These protections are not just retail policies; they are enshrined in law, acknowledging that buyer’s remorse or a simple change of mind are valid reasons for returns. Nigerian consumers deserve the same.

Consider the Nigerian mechanic who purchased a fuel pump that did not match his car’s specifications. When he tried to return it, he was denied a refund and endured weeks of frustrating back-and-forth. Such experiences damage trust in retailers and discourage consumers from making significant purchases. A law guaranteeing unconditional returns within a reasonable period would have resolved this matter instantly, fostering a smoother and more equitable marketplace.

The benefits of stronger return policies are undeniable. They hold merchants accountable for product quality and accurate representation. They empower consumers to make informed decisions without fear of being trapped by a poor purchase. And they promote transparency, reducing the prevalence of substandard goods and boosting the market’s overall credibility.

Strengthening Nigeria’s consumer protection laws to include a right to return whether for buyer’s remorse or a simple change of mind is not a luxury but a necessity. Such reforms would align Nigeria with global best practices and create a culture of trust and fairness in the marketplace. They would demonstrate respect for consumers, encouraging accountability and boosting buyer confidence.

Nearly every receipt in Nigeria bears the infamous phrase, “No refund of money after payment.” Imagine a future where those words are a relic of the past. A future where every transaction whether for a car part, a jacket, or a bottle of vitamins honors the consumer’s right to change their mind. This is the Nigeria we must strive for: a nation where consumer rights are fundamental, not optional.

Stephanie Shaakaa

University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State

