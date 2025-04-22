Reddit Faces Short Outage Worldwide

Reddit users across the world experienced a sudden disruption in service on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The issue began around 11:20 a.m. ET, when many people noticed they couldn’t load the website or app.

A large number of reports poured in on Downdetector, a platform that collects outage complaints from users.

At one point, more than 90,000 people reported that Reddit was not working.

Soon after the problem started, Reddit’s system status page confirmed that there were issues affecting access.

The company began checking what was wrong and later discovered that it had trouble connecting to one of its databases.

This caused the temporary shutdown for many users.

By 12:10 p.m. ET, Reddit had taken steps to fix the problem and started checking to see if everything was back to normal.

A short while later, all systems were reported to be working again.

This isn’t the first time Reddit has faced problems like this. Earlier in the year, users saw similar issues happen several times.

The platform, known for its large communities and discussions, has since been restored, and users can now access their favorite posts and threads without interruption.