Real Madrid Announces the Signing of Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool

Real Madrid has announced the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool as a free agent. Los Blancos confirmed that the English full-back has signed a six-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2031.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold for the next six seasons, from 1 June 2025 to 30 June 2031.”

Trent started his career as a young boy with the Reds and will depart the club at the end of the 2024/25 season to continue his football career with Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old developed into one of the best right-backs in the world and became famous for the “corner taken quickly” against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League in 2019.

At such a young age, he has made 354 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 23 goals and providing 92 assists since his promotion to the senior team. He has won nine trophies, including the Champions League (1), Club World Cup (1), UEFA Super Cup (1), Premier League (2), FA Cup (1), League Cup (2), and Community Shield (1).

On an individual level, he has been included once in the FIFA FIFPro World XI (2020), twice in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season (2018/19 and 2021/22), and three times in the Premier League Dream Team (2018/19, 2019/20, and 2021/22). He was also voted the Premier League’s Best Young Player for the 2019/20 season.

According to Real Madrid, Alexander-Arnold will be playing for the club in the FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States from 14 June.