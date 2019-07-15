PTF: The Forgotten Livestock Dream

The Ruga controversy reminded me of Pastoral Development Project (PDP, incidentally) of the defunct Petroleum (Special) Trust Fund (PTF). Between 1996 and 1997 the PTF conceived the idea of rehabilitating our grazing reserves and livestock routes. It employed consultants to do the survey of the existing routes and bills were prepared for the execution of the contracts.

Below is for example, the stock routes billed for rehabilitation.

PRIORITISED STOCK ROUTES FOR REHABILITATION

Wase – Makurdi 210.2km

Potiskum – Bauchi 220.2km

Bauchi – Lere 110.0km

Lere – Wase 100.4km

Bauchi – Bukuru 130.7km

Bukuru – Wamba 110.2km

Wamba – Lafia 50.4km

Lafia – Makurdi 90.2km

Makurdi – Otukpo 70.0km

Otukpo – Nsukka 100.6km

Nsukka – Adani 40.5km

Adani – Onitsha 70.6km

Nsukka – Enugu 50.4km

Enugu – Okigwe 70.2km

Birnin Konni – Sokoto 80.2km

Dioundiou – Birnin Kebbi 50.8km

Sokoto – Yelwa 310.1km

Yelwa – New Bussa 150.0km

Bangui – Bena 310.1km

Bena – Kontagora 120.3km

Kontagora – New Bussa 140.4km

New Bussa – Kaiama 70.4km

Kaiama – Iseyin 210.0km

Iseyin – Oyo 40.2km

Oyo – Ibadan 50.3km

Kontagora – Bokani 100.6km

Bokani – Ilorin 150.0km

Ilorin – Osogbo 90.4km

Osogbo – Ibadan 90.0km

Ibadan – Sagamu 90.5km

Sagamu – Ikorodu 30.2km

Bangui – Kaura Namoda 130.2km

Kaura Namoda Gusau 40.9km

Gusau – Birnin Gwari 180.1km

Birnin Gwari – Minna 210.0km

Minna – Abaji 130.5km

Katsina – Dutsin Ma 60.2km

Dutsin Ma – Funtua 110.9km

Funtua – Kaduna 120.4km

Kaduna – Gwada 120.8km

Gwada – Minna 30.5km

Doungas – Kano 130.5km

Kano – Zaria 130.8km

Zaria – Kaduna 90.1km

Kano – Wudil 40.8km

Wudil – Ikara 90.6km

Ikara – Zonkwa 160.4km

Zonkwa – Kagoro 20.4km

Kagoro – Keffi 100.0km

Keffi – Abaji 140.6km

Keffi – Lokoja 170.8km

Abaji – Lokoja 230.3km

Lokoja – Auchi 100.6km

Auchi – Benin City 110.3km

Benin – Warri 90.3km

Ibadan – Ife 80.9km

Ife – Ilesha 20.8km

Ilesha – Ikole 120.4km

Ikole – Akure 110.4km

Akure – Ikare 80.2km

Ikole – Ikare 60.3km

Ikare – Auchi 120.0km

Bosso – Geidam 180.7km

Geidam – Ringim 320.8km

Ringim – Kano 70.3km

Geidam – Damaturu 180.7km

Bosso – Gubio 180.7km

Gubio – Maiduguri 90.6km

Frontier – Dikwa 70.5km

Dikwa – Maiduguri 80.6km

Maiduguri – Damaturu 130.5km

Damaturu – Potiskum 90.9km

Potiskum – Duku 100.8km

Duku – Wase 220.6km

Maiduguri – Biu 170.7km

Damaturu – Biu 130.5km

Biu – Gombe 120.4km

Gombe – Numan 130.8km

Biu – Numan 140.6km

Numan – Jalingo 100.4km

Jalingo – Nuri 90.7km

Nuri – Wase 120.0km

Frontier – Bama 80.3km

Bama – Mubi Junction 160.2km

Bama – Numa 320.7km

Jalingo – Wukari 200.5km

Wukari – Katsina-Ala 90.1km

Katsina-Ala – Otukpo 130.5km

Jalingo – Bali 120.2km

Frontier – Yola 40.3km

Yola – Bali 270.8km

Bali – Mararaba 110.6km

Mararaba – Katsina-Ala 110.9km

Bali – Ngurore 140.2km

Ngurore – Frontier 70.4km

Yola – Ganye 160.7km

Ganye – Frontier 30.3km

Katsina – Mani 40.2km

Mani – Daura 30.4km

Daura – Kazaure 60.3km

Kazaure – Danbarta 20.8km

Danbarta – Kano 60.1km

Sassoumoroun – Daura 50.6km

(Niger)

Total 12,104.80km

There were components of the project for grazing reserves nationwide too. Already, PTF had supplied veterinary drugs and equipment to all states of the federation. Nigeria was one.

Then Obasanjo happened. 1999.

That was exactly 20 years ago. Buhari, the PTF Chairman left. It was hoped that in spite of the differences between the then two former heads of state and Obasanjo’s promise of scrapping the PTF, the new President as an experienced administrator will bury the hatchet, take time to sort out the various projects PTF was undertaking and arrange for various ministries to continue with the ones that would contribute to his success. What he did instead was to kill PTF and appoint the Haruna Adamu committee to bury it along with whatever good it contained.

The sad thing was that Obasanjo like all politicians in Nigeria had no blueprint to guide him on what to do. They come in empty handed, with minds filled with grudges and spend years doing little. As a result, they achieve far less than Nigerians expect. Obasanjo was not different. Agriculture received a superficial treatment, nothing beyond fertilizer distribution and loans. Livestock infrastructure was not addressed at all.

Then Buhari returned. 2015.

Like Obasanjo, he came in with good intentions and a lucid vision. He came with a dream but without the details of how to actualize it. Four years have gone and the story of livestock infrastructure is still on page one even as the country starts to pay dearly for the negligence of the past forty years. Farmers and herders are clashing over land, each is encroaching into the space of the other. Farmers, miners and land grabbers are seizing forests and grazing reserves. Stock routes are blocked by farms and buildings. Animals are straying as they move or graze close to farms. Blood is spilled. Nigeria is bleeding. And President Buhari, the one time Chairman of the PTF is still on page one – the drawing board!

He is sold different programs. Ranching. Colonies. NLDP. Ruga. Etc. From the people inventing these tales, I am beginning to believe that the President may finish his tenure achieving just as little as Obasanjo in the area of livestock development. His first Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Audu Ogbeh, has left office without a single meter of stock route repaired or a meter square of grazing reserve rehabilitated. In 2016, he promised us that in 8 months, not a single cow will be roaming in Nigeria. 36 months later, not a cow is restricted. He is clearly anti-grazing. And watch out. He may return.

Will it be a crime for Buhari to revisit his pastoral dream in PTF that will go a long way in solving the problems of grazing and livestock movement? I do not think so. What is more interesting is that he only needs to ask the project consultants to re-open their spreadsheets and, behold, everything will be there, including bill of quantities, which will only need to be updated in pricing.

And work can start of course with the expedited completion of due process. He has partners in the willing governors and their states, who are so many to give him the sufficient company he needs in his journey. This is better than an NLTP that is subject to sabotage at every stage of its implementation, embodied with many explosives and which may just be another Kano Film Village, Second Niger Bridge, Baro Port, Kano-Maradi Railway Line, Mambila Dam, Refineries, Electricity, etc.

Obasanjo can stop Buhari’s dream in 1999 and kill the PTF but he cannot kill the dream. Buhari can revisit that dream and actualize it with the opportunity that he has now as the President. That dream can be in addition to the NLTP, a fall back position, just in case the latter turns out to suffer another ill-fate of ranching, colony or Ruga. In any case, the elitist NLTP, if ever realized over the next ten years, will cater for only a small fraction of our cattle population. His 1996 dream, which can be modernized too, is more realistic and more encompassing.

Most northerners are concerned about livestock for a reason. It is the second largest contributor to our GDP and, you can say, the major ‘foreign exchange’ earner for the region. While the south exports to the North almost every industrial product, cattle and grains are the only things the North exports to the south, with cattle earning most. The southwest consumes 10,000 cattle daily – 5,000 in Lagos State alone. A similar number may be consumed in the southeast and south south combined.

The much vilified herdsman is just the custodian of the cattle, living in sub-human conditions of the forest. The butchers and other sedentary Nigerians in the value chain – like transporters, restaurants, dairy companies, exporters, etc. – gain much more than the herdsman, the butcher alone earning between 25% and 35% of the price of a cow. Northerners – and indeed Nigerians – could only be foolish to let this priceless commodity go.

So let the President’s old pastoral dream start to take shape in willing states – the home states of our cattle – rehabilitating our grazing reserves with facilities like dams, vet clinics, artificial insemination services, etc. and our stock routes with beacons, resting points and wells. If the benefit becomes manifest, other states can key in.

That dream is the property of Mr. President. He should not allow anyone to destroy it.