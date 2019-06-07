Pro-Restructuring group alleges plans by Global Islamic Caliphate to capture Nigeria.

The Lower Niger Congress (LNC), a pro-restructuring group, galvanised by Tony Nnadi, a lawyer, has asserted that the massive violence going on all over Northern Nigeria and currently spreading southwards is an alleged attempt by the Global Islamic Caliphate led by ISIS, to capture Nigeria.

According to the group, the entire plan is aimed at seizing and confiscating the West African Sub-Region with the Nigerian State that is being tormented by Boko Haram as its Strategic Operational Base, a mission ISIS could not accomplish in Iraq and Syria.

LNC is arguing that if the global community, particularly the United States does not rally and deploy a solution package, ‘’the cost will be enormous when that Global Islamic Caliphate now operating under the codename ISWAP digs in and sucks in the ungoverned spaces the world calls Chad, Niger and Northern Mali, all satellite playgrounds for Caliphate Nigeria.’’

Director of the Centre for Democratic Development Research and Training based in Zaria, Kaduna State, Dr Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, had recently claimed that the factors responsible for the rapidly spreading and escalating killings and criminality across vast swathes of Nigeria was part of ‘’a carefully choreographed narrative offensive being driven by the murderous Fulani Caliphate in Northern Nigeria to disguise their bloody southward conquest and colonisation campaign laced with Jihad.’’

For Nnadi, the coordinator of the pro-restructuring group, ‘’many stakeholders especially in the international circuit get very easily deceived by roguish narrative merchants who also engage heavily paid lobbyists and publicists to market their falsehoods in decision-making places across the globe.

‘’This paid-false-narrative-peddling which offer masquerades as lobbying in Washington DC, was how the atrocious activities of the notorious terror machinery, Boko Haram got downplayed by the immediate past US administration which inexplicably refused to categorise it as the Foreign Terrorist Organisation it clearly was (and still remains) even as Boko Haram wreaked grand havocs, which included the bombing of the United Nations’ Building in Abuja, openly pledging allegiance to ISIS and rapidly mutated to the West African Operations of ISIS under the codename ISWAP, (Islamic State, West Africa Province).

‘’It took the global outrage that greeted the 2014 Chibok Girls abduction to persuade roll off the heavy stone the falsehood lobby merchants had placed at the mouth of the US Policy Vent.

Boko Haram went on to clinch the coveted title of the world number-one terrorist organisation whilst the lobbyists were selling their false narrative of poverty-in-the-North-East which required only the infusion of some economic life to that charred part of Nigeria.

‘’In unison, like drunken sailor, the UK, EU, UN, US, World Bank and many other development/aid agencies, rushed with billions of dollars in economic investments to cure the North East of Nigeria of terror. They all forgot that Muttalab, the Christmas Day pant-bomber over the skies of Detroit, was from Northern Nigeria and is the son of an ex-Chairman of one of Nigeria’s leading banks.’’

Continuing with the LNC viewpoint, he said when President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration arrived in 2015, it officially commandeered to the Boko-Haram infested North-East, all available foreign development assistance designated for Nigeria. For reasons not difficult to fathom, the donors all obliged him.

Afterwards came the rampaging Fulani herdsmen which has won the Fourth-Place Trophy on the Global Terror Index. ‘’With the conundrum of the Fulani prefix to the herdsmen, the terror categorisation that came a bit sooner than it did for Boko Haram, the avalanche of evidence pouring out from the survivors of the ravages of the herdsmen; the March 2018 bombshell by Nigeria’s former Chief of Army of Staff, General T Y Danjuma, pointedly accusing Buhari’s government as well as the armed forces of colluding with the murderers and facilitating their operational movements.

‘’What we have had is: Herdsmen/Farmers clashes driven by Climate Change, Inter-Communal clashes arising from unresolved land disputes, to the current : Banditry and criminality that is rampant countrywide. There was the earlier false narrative of : Extreme poverty in the North is the reason for the violent youth restiveness.

‘’These false narratives are aimed by their Caliphate creators and peddlers at covering up and casting the blindfold over the ethnic cleansing going on and the land-grabbing motive behind the ethnic cleansing campaign all further disguised by the facilitating religious cloak of Islamic Jihad.

‘’Stripped bare, it is the Fulani killing of the indigenous nationalities of Nigeria in order to permanently take over the ancestral lands and waters of the indigenous peoples of Nigeria. Anyone who swallows any of the four false narratives above will neither see the ethnic hand of the Fulani behind the spreading violence neither will the person see the plain TERRORISM wearing the garment of Jihad which facilitates the murderous conquest and colonisation campaign of the invading Fulani Caliphate nor the motive of the murderers.’’

According the LNC, ‘’anyone who wants to understand or tackle the problem can see more clearly with the aid of the telescopic precision provided by the General Danjuma March 2018 charge of collusion by the Federal Government and its Armed Forces/Police with the murderous Fulani herdsmen in their ethnic cleansing campaigns.

‘’This in addition to a plethora of other evidence including the actions and pronouncements of principal officers of the Federal Government, including Buhari, the Chief of Army Staff Buratai, the erstwhile IG of Police and the Buhari’s Spokesman Femi Adesina, clearly establishes WHO IS BEHIND THE KILLINGS: Precisely the Fulani

‘’In addition to a deluge of other evidence, the May 2019 Fulanisation charge of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, points clearly at the motive of the Fulani FG-backed murderers. to take over permanently the ancestral lands of the indigenous peoples of Nigeria and become the new owners.

‘’The latest false narrative of countrywide banditry and criminality is clearly designed to create the impression that bad governance in Nigeria has led to a revolt of the poor. Curiously, from all over Nigeria where kidnap victims abducted from the dilapidated Nigeria highways, all come back with tales of Fulani kidnappers even in the South. This puts the lie to the countrywide banditry and criminality narrative.’’