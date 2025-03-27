Priest Killed by Housemate in Kaduna 

In times of crisis, we often fear outsiders, terrorists, kidnappers, or criminals hiding in the shadows. But the murder of Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu in Kaduna State shows that sometimes, the greatest danger comes from those we trust.

Father Okechukwu was a devoted clergyman who spent his life serving others. Yet, even in his own home, he was not safe. Shockingly, the man who arranged his kidnapping and murder was not a stranger but someone who lived with him.

On March 25, 2025, troops from Operation SAFE HAVEN arrested the killers. Acting on a tip, security forces raided the hideout of the main suspect, 33-year-old Pate Yau, in Warsa-Piti village, Lere Local Government Area. During questioning, Yau admitted he was hired for the crime by Douglas Henry the priest’s own housemate.

The truth was both heartbreaking and disturbing. Douglas Henry, a man who shared a home with the priest, had allegedly planned the attack. Security forces quickly moved to Agwan Sariki Tachira in Kaura LGA, where Henry was arrested. Both suspects are now in custody.

This tragedy reminds us that sometimes, the people we trust the most can turn against us. Betrayal by those close to us hurts far more than harm from strangers. Father Okechukwu’s killers were not unknown criminals they knew his habits, his kindness, and used that against him.

While the arrests are a success for security forces, this case is also a warning. Nigerians, especially leaders and public figures, must be careful about whom they trust. The rise in kidnappings and killings planned by close associates proves that loyalty cannot be taken for granted.

This case also highlights the need for better intelligence and community awareness. Security agencies cannot do everything alone people must report suspicious behavior. Trust is important, but blind trust can be deadly.

As Nigeria faces growing insecurity, we must stay alert not only to threats from outside but also to those hiding among us. The enemy within is often the hardest to see and the most dangerous.