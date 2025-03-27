Nigeria’s Defence Chief Calls for Stronger Training and Mindset to Tackle Security Threats

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has emphasized the importance of equipping soldiers with advanced weapons as well as mental and emotional strength to defend the country.

He spoke on Wednesday during the launch of a book titled Warrior Ethos in Perspective, written by retired Major General Charles Ofoche.

General Musa stated that the lessons in the book are crucial for guiding military operations nationwide.

“As we face ongoing security challenges like insurgency, terrorism, banditry, and other threats, our troops must have a strong warrior mindset. They need not only superior weapons but also the mental toughness to protect Nigeria at all costs,” he said.

He added that the book highlights key values such as discipline, courage, and resilience, which can help improve military training, leadership, and patriotism.

According to him, these principles should not only apply to soldiers but to all Nigerians in building a stronger nation.

“Leadership in the military must encourage bravery, integrity, and selfless service. Our soldiers must always be prepared physically and mentally to defend the country,” he said.

General Musa praised the author for his contribution to military knowledge and urged everyone, including policymakers, academics, and young leaders, to read the book and apply its lessons.