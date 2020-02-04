Preventing coronavirus from entering Nigeria

Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)s is an airborne virus which is presently spreading like a wildfire in the harmattan. The epidemic started about a month ago from the city of Wuhan, China and it has now spread to over 30 countries including, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia and the United States of America which recently slammed an immigration ban on Nigeria. What shall it profit a man if he goes to America and catches Coronavirus in the air? So far, no case has been reported in Nigeria and we pray that no case will ever be reported. But health officers stationed at the Airport must thoroughly screen anyone coming into Nigeria from other countries especially those coming from China. In fact, the Nigeria Immigration Services should place a travel ban on all Chinese travelling to Nigeria at least in the next six months whether they are coming from Wuhan or Beijing or anywhere in China.

Chinese who work in Nigeria Railway and those who travelled to China during the holidays and has not returned should be made to stay back home. Don’t come to Nigeria for now. Nigeria cannot handle any epidemic for now. When the Ebola epidemic broke out in 2014, President Goodluck Jonathan showed leadership with a decisive response and it was curtailed. In the same way, President Mohammadu Buhari should immediately set up an Advisory Council against Coronavirus (NACAC) consisting of virus and anti-virus experts and from all the States in Nigeria. Let them go to work immediately because prevention is better than cure. The danger of this wicked virus is that you can have it for days and you would not know that you have it. It takes about 14 days to incubate. World experts are working round the clock to develop a vaccine for coronavirus, but developing a vaccine is not easy, it will take at least one year for any vaccine to go through all the processes. Let us make sure, they don’t bring such vaccine to come and test in Africa in lieu of aids, grant or loans. We don’t need any loan attached to coronavirus testing.

For the individuals especially our school children let teach them to imbibe hygiene habits. Wash your hand at all time. Don’t shake hands with people anymore. All the ‘shake hands with five or ten people and then take your seat’ in churches should stop. Where do they see all these things in the Bible? These are all human inventions in the body of Christ. If someone is coughing don’t get close to such a person. Eat well cooked and hygienic food. For now, avoid eating cow meat and food supplements from China. Avoid travelling to China for now. Your life is more important than making millions of dollar profits from going to buy goods from China. I’m not a health worker o, just doing my best to get others to become aware of what is happening in the world.

Again, I personally think that God is angry because of the avalanche of sins that people are committing. I read some time ago that they are using a human being to make corn beef in China. Could this be a contributing factor that this new pandemic? Chinese accept Jesus into your life and depart from your sins. Repent of your sins to avoid all kinds of the plague from consuming you. President of China, Xi Jinping should announce a 3-day of National Repentance in China with fasting and prayer so that the hands of God could come and stop this plagues that are ravaging the people of China.

The angels are still in the whirlwinds.

It is my prayer that coronavirus will never come near your doorpost. Sprinkle the blood (Communion) on your doorpost. May the blood of Jesus hijack any of such virus coming in the air against you? Thank you for allowing me to share this my candid thoughts with you today. You are not born to suffer, there is a seed of greatness within you. Only you can make your life a masterpiece. You have an option, either you sit down and bemoan your fate or use your mind to design a workable plan and go live your life intentionally. The choice is yours. Thank you and God bless you. God bless Nigeria.

Matthew is a Motivational Speaker. Email:matthewoyebooks@yahoo.com