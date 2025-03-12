President Tinubu Urges South-South Leaders to Embrace Rule of Law for Lasting Peace in Rivers State

President Bola Tinubu, in a meeting with political leaders from the South-South in Abuja on Tuesday, highlighted the importance of adhering to the rule of law as a key foundation for achieving lasting peace and stability in Rivers State.

Addressing representatives from the Niger Delta under the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the President stressed the need to respect judicial decisions as a crucial part of preserving democracy and promoting harmony within the region.

Calling for unity and selflessness, Tinubu encouraged leaders to focus on the long-term development and recovery of the Niger Delta, politically and economically, by ensuring constitutional interpretations by the judiciary are respected.

He stressed the significance of sacrifices for progress and the need for stakeholders to rally behind the constitution so that Rivers State can move forward peacefully.

“This is a nation governed by the rule of law. I should not be here as President without a rule of law. I have total confidence in our judiciary.

“We have expectations. Human beings can make errors. But once the court has spoken, that is it, Tinubu said, urging leaders to intervene and help implement court rulings swiftly so that peace could be restored.

The President expressed confidence in the judiciary, reinforcing that the rule of law is essential for the country’s stability, and appealed for support in guiding the Governor towards peaceful resolutions.

In his address, Tinubu also reaffirmed his commitment to community development and continued progress in the Niger Delta.

He commended the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and noted that ongoing infrastructure projects, such as the coastal road, would bring significant economic benefits to the region.

Former governors, legislators, and traditional leaders from the PANDEF delegation pledged their continued support for the President’s initiatives, with some emphasizing the urgency of further intervention to address the ongoing political crises in Rivers State, which threaten the stability of the nation.

The President’s remarks come as the government continues to focus on sustainable growth and regional development through key initiatives aimed at stimulating the economy and addressing pressing infrastructure needs in the South-South.