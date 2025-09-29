spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 29, 2025 - 11:37 AM

President Tinubu Orders Mandatory NERD Policy for NYSC Mobilisation

News
â€” By: Hassan Haruna

â€”

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a major reform linking the National Policy for the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
From October 6, 2025, no Nigerian graduate, whether from a local university, polytechnic, college of education, or an overseas institution, will be mobilised for NYSC or granted exemption without proof of compliance with the NERD policy.
The directive, issued in a circular by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, requires every prospective corps member to show evidence of depositing their academic work, such as theses or project reports, in the national repository.
The policy, introduced in March 2025 by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, aims to: Curb certificate racketeering and abuse of academic honors, provide a quality assurance system by time-stamping academic work, and Safeguard Nigeriaâ€™s intellectual assets and restore credibility to higher education.
The NERD policy applies to all educational institutions, public, private, military, or civilian, including nursing schools, agricultural colleges, and research institutes.
Â It also directs universities and colleges to establish local repositories while integrating with national data systems like the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) through APIs for validation.
Additionally, President Tinubu approved a monetisation and reward scheme, allowing students and lecturers to earn lifetime revenues from their deposited academic works.
The new rule does not affect corps members already serving or those mobilised before the October 6 enforcement date.
Previous article
Beyond The Call To Bar Ceremonies
Next article
A Reflection on the Ethnicityâ€“Development Debate in Nigeria
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Nigerian SEC Raises Alarm on AI-Powered Investment Scams

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has raised a...

Conte Brushes Off De Bruyne Frustration After Napoli Defeat to Milan

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
With more drama than just the result, Napoli suffered...

The Maryam Bukar Example

Zayd Ibn Isah Zayd Ibn Isah -
We do not often see women breaking boundaries in...

Chelsea Stand Firm on Marescaâ€™s Future Amid Mixed Results

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Chelsea's board has reaffirmed its faith in Enzo Maresca...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Nigerian SEC Raises Alarm on AI-Powered Investment Scams

Business 0
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has raised a...

Conte Brushes Off De Bruyne Frustration After Napoli Defeat to Milan

Sports 0
With more drama than just the result, Napoli suffered...

The Maryam Bukar Example

Opinions 0
We do not often see women breaking boundaries in...

Subscribe

Â© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x