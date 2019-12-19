President Buhari Commissions 628 Cadets, Urges Police to Maintain Professionalism

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Kano urged the Nigeria Police Force to uphold the trust reposed on them by Nigerians by maintaining professionalism in their operations.

Commissioning 628 Cadets of the Regular Course Two of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, the President, who was the Special Guest of Honour, also charged the police to be gallant and courageous in the fight against crimes in the country.

President Buhari reaffirmed that his administration would continue to work hard to make Nigeria safe and secure.

Stressing that the Nigeria Police Force remains the critical pillar of the domestic security agenda, the President said it is important to have ‘‘orderly, disciplined and modern police officers.’’

He told the graduating officers: “As you attain this milestone, I implore you to operate professionally, gallantly and courageously as we continue to make Nigeria a safe and secure country for all law-abiding individuals.

‘‘You will soon commence your operational duties. Therefore, you must always remember that Nigeria and indeed, Nigerians have entrusted to you the assignment to protect their lives and properties.

‘‘This trust must be taken very seriously while upholding the principle of civil policing leveraging on national and international best practices.

“On our part, we will continue to fund and support the Nigeria Police Force and its institutions to ensure you deliver on your mandate. This is why we created a dedicated Ministry of Police Affairs,’’

The President, who congratulated the cadets on successfully passing through the rigorous academic and professional training in the institution, said the Academy was established to produce superior police officers equipped with the knowledge and skills to police Nigeria with its unique complexities.

In his remarks, the Commandant of the Academy, Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zanna Ibrahim, appealed to the President to provide more financial support to the Academy to enable it to cope with modern law enforcement strategies.

The Commandant also sought the support of the President for the Police Academy Bill currently before the National Assembly, noting that the proposed legislation would assist the Academy to fulfill the objectives of its establishment.

He announced that the Academy will soon introduce courses on cybercrime, gender issues, criminal justice and administration, public security, intelligence as well as peace and conflict resolution.

He said the introduction of these courses will justify the upgrade of the Academy to a university and ‘‘also contribute meaningfully to the minimization, if not, the eradication of the security challenges facing the country.’’

A major highpoint of the passing out was the presentation by President Buhari of a sword of honour to the best graduating cadet officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Peter Alogo Joseph.

The President also decorated a graduating officer, Lawal U. Abdullahi, symbolically commissioning all the 628 cadet officers to ASPs in the Nigeria Police Force.