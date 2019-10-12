Presidency reacts to alleged marriage of President Buhari to second wife

The Presidency has dismissed reports that President Muhammadu Buhari was getting married to a second wife.

Reports had it that Buhari would yesterday marry the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster and Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

This came following the continued absence of the current First Lady, Aisha, who has been out of the Presidential Villa since her trips to Saudi Arabia and UK.

According to a source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Ms Farouk is a very close friend of Buhari and the Villa cabals love her.

However, Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, dispelled the report, stressing that the “rumour was a deceptive manoeuvre by those who fabricated the news.” Adesina noted that the “news was far from the truth.”

Buhari on Friday observed the weekly two raka’at jumaat prayer at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Among those that joined him at the jumaat prayer were presidential aides, some cabinet ministers and former governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari as well as Senator Kabir Gaya.

The jumaat prayer, however, witnessed unprecedented number of faithful.

They seemed to have stormed the Villa mosque to confirm the authenticity or otherwise of the social media reports claiming that President Buhari would have wedding fatiha for a second wife.

On her part, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster and Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq, on Friday denied commenting on rumours of her getting married to President Muhammadu Buhari.

She refuted tweets made using her name by a parody account.

The account had tweeted: “There have been several speculations in media regarding Marriage between Myself and Baba Buhari.

“I will like to clarify this, that me and Baba Buhari have been old-time friends and Her Excellency Aisha is my good friend and a sister. I will like to maintain this good relationship.

“Dear Nigerians, please Kindly ignore all rumors as this is not true. We’re currently completely focused on making sure we have a better Nigeria. Let’s continue to pray for our dear country Nigeria. God Bless.”

Reacting, Sadiya Farouq, via her handle (@Sadiya_farouq) issued a disclaimer.

She tweeted: “It has come to my attention that a fake Twitter account @Sadiya_farouq_ has been created in my name.

“I wish to inform my followers and well-meaning Nigerians to disregard the handle and any information posted on it. My official Twitter handle remains @Sadiya_farouq”

Recently, the social media has been awash with speculation that the minister and the nation’s leader were dating and close to taking the alleged affair to the next level.

This followed First Lady Aisha Buhari’s continued absence from Nigeria.

She has been out of the Presidential Villa since her trip to Saudi Arabia and believed to be in London.

Also on Friday, however, Aisha Buhari, posted about the Girl Child challenges.

She tweeted: “Today, I join millions of girls around the world to celebrate this year’s international day of the girl child, the theme for this year is, “GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable”.

“I am happy to note the progress that has been made in the area of activism by girls to protect their gender.

“I want to state that more needs to be done especially to address gender-based violence which seems to be more pronounced recently. All hands must be on deck to achieve this.

#GirlChild #GirlForce #GirlChildDay #InternationalDayoftheGirl”