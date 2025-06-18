Premier League Releases 2025/26 Fixtures as ManUtd Host Arsenal in Opening Week

The English FA has released the full fixture list for the 2025/26 Premier League season, detailing the dates and times for all 380 matches.
According to the Premier League, the kick-off times for weekend and Bank Holiday matches are set for 15:00 UK time, while midweek matches will typically kick off at 19:45, unless otherwise stated. All fixtures are subject to change.
Matchweek 1
Friday 15 August
20:00 Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth (Sky Sports)
Saturday 16 August
12:30 Aston Villa v Newcastle United (TNT Sports)
Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Sunderland v West Ham United
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (Sky Sports)
Sunday 17 August
14:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)
16:30 Manchester United v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
Monday 18 August
20:00 Leeds United v Everton (Sky Sports)
MW2 Saturday 23 August
AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal v Leeds United
Brentford v Aston Villa
Burnley v Sunderland
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham v Manchester United
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United v Liverpool
West Ham United v Chelsea
MW3 Saturday 30 August
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City
Chelsea v Fulham
Leeds United v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Arsenal
Manchester United v Burnley
Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
Sunderland v Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton
MW4 Saturday 13 September
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Chelsea
Burnley v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Sunderland
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Leeds United
Manchester City v Manchester United
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
MW5 Saturday 20 September
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Arsenal v Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Brentford
Liverpool v Everton
Manchester United v Chelsea
Sunderland v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United
MW6 Saturday 27 September
Aston Villa v Fulham
Brentford v Manchester United
Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham United
Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City v Burnley
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers
MW7 Saturday 4 October
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v West Ham United
Aston Villa v Burnley
Brentford v Manchester City
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United v Sunderland
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion
MW8 Saturday 18 October
Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
Burnley v Leeds United
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Arsenal
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v Everton
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Brentford
MW9 Saturday 25 October
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Sunderland
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United v West Ham United
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United v Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley
MW10 Saturday 1 November
Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
Sunderland v Everton
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
West Ham United v Newcastle United
MW11 Saturday 8 November
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton v Fulham
Manchester City v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
Sunderland v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
West Ham United v Burnley
MW12 Saturday 22 November
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford
Burnley v Chelsea
Fulham v Sunderland
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Everton
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
MW13 Saturday 29 November
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford v Burnley
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Everton v Newcastle United
Manchester City v Leeds United
Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
West Ham United v Liverpool
MW14 Wednesday 3 December
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Arsenal v Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Manchester City
Leeds United v Chelsea
20:00 Liverpool v Sunderland
20:00 Manchester United v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest
MW15 Saturday 6 December
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Liverpool
Manchester City v Sunderland
Newcastle United v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United
MW16 Saturday 13 December
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford v Leeds United
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
Sunderland v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Aston Villa
MW17 Saturday 20 December
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Brighton & Hove Albion v Sunderland
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v West Ham United
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford
MW18 Saturday 27 December
Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
Sunderland v Leeds United
West Ham United v Fulham
MW19 Tuesday 30 December
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
Burnley v Newcastle United
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v Leeds United
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Sunderland v Manchester City
West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion
MW20 Saturday 3 January 2026
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds United v Manchester United
Manchester City v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland
Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United
MW21 Wednesday 7 January 2026
AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Sunderland
Burnley v Manchester United
20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham v Chelsea
20:00 Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United v Leeds United
West Ham United v Nottingham Forest
MW22 Saturday 17 January
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Brentford
Leeds United v Fulham
Liverpool v Burnley
Manchester United v Manchester City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunderland v Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United
MW23 Saturday 24 January
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Manchester United
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Leeds United
Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
West Ham United v Sunderland
MW24 Saturday 31 January
Aston Villa v Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton
Chelsea v West Ham United
Leeds United v Arsenal
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Manchester United v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Sunderland v Burnley
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth
MW25 Saturday 7 February
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Arsenal v Sunderland
Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Ham United
Fulham v Everton
Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United v Brentford
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea
MW26 Wednesday 11 February
20:00 Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford v Arsenal
Chelsea v Leeds United
20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Manchester City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sunderland v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
West Ham United v Manchester United.