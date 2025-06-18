Close Menu
    Premier League Releases 2025/26 Fixtures as ManUtd Host Arsenal in Opening Week

    The English FA has released the full fixture list for the 2025/26 Premier League season, detailing the dates and times for all 380 matches.

    According to the Premier League, the kick-off times for weekend and Bank Holiday matches are set for 15:00 UK time, while midweek matches will typically kick off at 19:45, unless otherwise stated. All fixtures are subject to change.

    Matchweek 1

    Friday 15 August

    20:00 Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth (Sky Sports)

    Saturday 16 August

    12:30 Aston Villa v Newcastle United (TNT Sports)

    Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham

    Nottingham Forest v Brentford

    Sunderland v West Ham United

    Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

    17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (Sky Sports)

    Sunday 17 August

    14:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

    16:30 Manchester United v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

    Monday 18 August

    20:00 Leeds United v Everton (Sky Sports)

    MW2 Saturday 23 August

    AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Arsenal v Leeds United

    Brentford v Aston Villa

    Burnley v Sunderland

    Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

    Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

    Fulham v Manchester United

    Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

    Newcastle United v Liverpool

    West Ham United v Chelsea

    MW3 Saturday 30 August

    Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

    Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

    Chelsea v Fulham

    Leeds United v Newcastle United

    Liverpool v Arsenal

    Manchester United v Burnley

    Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

    Sunderland v Brentford

    Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth

    Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

    MW4 Saturday 13 September

    AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion

    Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

    Brentford v Chelsea

    Burnley v Liverpool

    Crystal Palace v Sunderland

    Everton v Aston Villa

    Fulham v Leeds United

    Manchester City v Manchester United

    Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

    West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

    MW5 Saturday 20 September

    AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

    Arsenal v Manchester City

    Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

    Burnley v Nottingham Forest

    Fulham v Brentford

    Liverpool v Everton

    Manchester United v Chelsea

    Sunderland v Aston Villa

    West Ham United v Crystal Palace

    Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

    MW6 Saturday 27 September

    Aston Villa v Fulham

    Brentford v Manchester United

    Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

    Crystal Palace v Liverpool

    Everton v West Ham United

    Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth

    Manchester City v Burnley

    Newcastle United v Arsenal

    Nottingham Forest v Sunderland

    Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers

    MW7 Saturday 4 October

    AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

    Arsenal v West Ham United

    Aston Villa v Burnley

    Brentford v Manchester City

    Chelsea v Liverpool

    Everton v Crystal Palace

    Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

    Manchester United v Sunderland

    Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

    Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion

    MW8 Saturday 18 October

    Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

    Burnley v Leeds United

    Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

    Fulham v Arsenal

    Liverpool v Manchester United

    Manchester City v Everton

    Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

    Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

    West Ham United v Brentford

    MW9 Saturday 25 October

    AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

    Arsenal v Crystal Palace

    Aston Villa v Manchester City

    Brentford v Liverpool

    Chelsea v Sunderland

    Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

    Leeds United v West Ham United

    Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

    Newcastle United v Fulham

    Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley

    MW10 Saturday 1 November

    Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United

    Burnley v Arsenal

    Crystal Palace v Brentford

    Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Liverpool v Aston Villa

    Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

    Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

    Sunderland v Everton

    Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

    West Ham United v Newcastle United

    MW11 Saturday 8 November

    Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

    Brentford v Newcastle United

    Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion

    Everton v Fulham

    Manchester City v Liverpool

    Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

    Sunderland v Arsenal

    Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

    West Ham United v Burnley

    MW12 Saturday 22 November

    AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United

    Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

    Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

    Burnley v Chelsea

    Fulham v Sunderland

    Leeds United v Aston Villa

    Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

    Manchester United v Everton

    Newcastle United v Manchester City

    Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

    MW13 Saturday 29 November

    Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Brentford v Burnley

    Chelsea v Arsenal

    Crystal Palace v Manchester United

    Everton v Newcastle United

    Manchester City v Leeds United

    Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion

    Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth

    Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

    West Ham United v Liverpool

    MW14 Wednesday 3 December

    AFC Bournemouth v Everton

    Arsenal v Brentford

    Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

    Burnley v Crystal Palace

    Fulham v Manchester City

    Leeds United v Chelsea

    20:00 Liverpool v Sunderland

    20:00 Manchester United v West Ham United

    Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

    Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

    MW15 Saturday 6 December

    AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

    Aston Villa v Arsenal

    Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United

    Everton v Nottingham Forest

    Fulham v Crystal Palace

    Leeds United v Liverpool

    Manchester City v Sunderland

    Newcastle United v Burnley

    Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

    Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

    MW16 Saturday 13 December

    Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Brentford v Leeds United

    Burnley v Fulham

    Chelsea v Everton

    Crystal Palace v Manchester City

    Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

    Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth

    Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

    Sunderland v Newcastle United

    West Ham United v Aston Villa

    MW17 Saturday 20 December

    AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

    Aston Villa v Manchester United

    Brighton & Hove Albion v Sunderland

    Everton v Arsenal

    Fulham v Nottingham Forest

    Leeds United v Crystal Palace

    Manchester City v West Ham United

    Newcastle United v Chelsea

    Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

    Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford

    MW18 Saturday 27 December

    Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

    Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

    Burnley v Everton

    Chelsea v Aston Villa

    Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

    Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Manchester United v Newcastle United

    Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

    Sunderland v Leeds United

    West Ham United v Fulham

    MW19 Tuesday 30 December

    Arsenal v Aston Villa

    Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

    Burnley v Newcastle United

    Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

    Crystal Palace v Fulham

    Liverpool v Leeds United

    Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Nottingham Forest v Everton

    Sunderland v Manchester City

    West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

    MW20 Saturday 3 January 2026

    AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

    Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

    Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley

    Everton v Brentford

    Fulham v Liverpool

    Leeds United v Manchester United

    Manchester City v Chelsea

    Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

    Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland

    Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United

    MW21 Wednesday 7 January 2026

    AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

    Arsenal v Liverpool

    Brentford v Sunderland

    Burnley v Manchester United

    20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

    Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Fulham v Chelsea

    20:00 Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

    Newcastle United v Leeds United

    West Ham United v Nottingham Forest

    MW22 Saturday 17 January

    Aston Villa v Everton

    Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth

    Chelsea v Brentford

    Leeds United v Fulham

    Liverpool v Burnley

    Manchester United v Manchester City

    Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

    Sunderland v Crystal Palace

    Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

    Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United

    MW23 Saturday 24 January

    AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

    Arsenal v Manchester United

    Brentford v Nottingham Forest

    Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

    Crystal Palace v Chelsea

    Everton v Leeds United

    Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion

    Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Newcastle United v Aston Villa

    West Ham United v Sunderland

    MW24 Saturday 31 January

    Aston Villa v Brentford

    Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

    Chelsea v West Ham United

    Leeds United v Arsenal

    Liverpool v Newcastle United

    Manchester United v Fulham

    Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

    Sunderland v Burnley

    Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

    Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth

    MW25 Saturday 7 February

    AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

    Arsenal v Sunderland

    Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

    Burnley v West Ham United

    Fulham v Everton

    Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

    Liverpool v Manchester City

    Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

    Newcastle United v Brentford

    Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

    MW26 Wednesday 11 February

    20:00 Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion

    Brentford v Arsenal

    Chelsea v Leeds United

    20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley

    Everton v AFC Bournemouth

    20:00 Manchester City v Fulham

    Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Sunderland v Liverpool

    Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

    West Ham United v Manchester United.

