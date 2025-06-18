Premier League Releases 2025/26 Fixtures as ManUtd Host Arsenal in Opening Week

The English FA has released the full fixture list for the 2025/26 Premier League season, detailing the dates and times for all 380 matches.

According to the Premier League, the kick-off times for weekend and Bank Holiday matches are set for 15:00 UK time, while midweek matches will typically kick off at 19:45, unless otherwise stated. All fixtures are subject to change.

Matchweek 1

Friday 15 August

20:00 Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth (Sky Sports)

Saturday 16 August

12:30 Aston Villa v Newcastle United (TNT Sports)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Sunderland v West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

17:30 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (Sky Sports)

Sunday 17 August

14:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

16:30 Manchester United v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Monday 18 August

20:00 Leeds United v Everton (Sky Sports)

MW2 Saturday 23 August

AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal v Leeds United

Brentford v Aston Villa

Burnley v Sunderland

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham v Manchester United

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United v Liverpool

West Ham United v Chelsea

MW3 Saturday 30 August

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

Chelsea v Fulham

Leeds United v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Arsenal

Manchester United v Burnley

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

Sunderland v Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

MW4 Saturday 13 September

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Chelsea

Burnley v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Sunderland

Everton v Aston Villa

Fulham v Leeds United

Manchester City v Manchester United

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

MW5 Saturday 20 September

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Brentford

Liverpool v Everton

Manchester United v Chelsea

Sunderland v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United

MW6 Saturday 27 September

Aston Villa v Fulham

Brentford v Manchester United

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v West Ham United

Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City v Burnley

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers

MW7 Saturday 4 October

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v West Ham United

Aston Villa v Burnley

Brentford v Manchester City

Chelsea v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion

MW8 Saturday 18 October

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

Burnley v Leeds United

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Fulham v Arsenal

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Brentford

MW9 Saturday 25 October

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Sunderland

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United v West Ham United

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United v Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley

MW10 Saturday 1 November

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Sunderland v Everton

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

West Ham United v Newcastle United

MW11 Saturday 8 November

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton v Fulham

Manchester City v Liverpool

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

Sunderland v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

West Ham United v Burnley

MW12 Saturday 22 November

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Burnley v Chelsea

Fulham v Sunderland

Leeds United v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Everton

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

MW13 Saturday 29 November

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford v Burnley

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Everton v Newcastle United

Manchester City v Leeds United

Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

West Ham United v Liverpool

MW14 Wednesday 3 December

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Arsenal v Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Manchester City

Leeds United v Chelsea

20:00 Liverpool v Sunderland

20:00 Manchester United v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

MW15 Saturday 6 December

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Liverpool

Manchester City v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

MW16 Saturday 13 December

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford v Leeds United

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Everton

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunderland v Newcastle United

West Ham United v Aston Villa

MW17 Saturday 20 December

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion v Sunderland

Everton v Arsenal

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leeds United v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v West Ham United

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brentford

MW18 Saturday 27 December

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

Sunderland v Leeds United

West Ham United v Fulham

MW19 Tuesday 30 December

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley v Newcastle United

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Liverpool v Leeds United

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Sunderland v Manchester City

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

MW20 Saturday 3 January 2026

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds United v Manchester United

Manchester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United

MW21 Wednesday 7 January 2026

AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal v Liverpool

Brentford v Sunderland

Burnley v Manchester United

20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham v Chelsea

20:00 Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United v Leeds United

West Ham United v Nottingham Forest

MW22 Saturday 17 January

Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Brentford

Leeds United v Fulham

Liverpool v Burnley

Manchester United v Manchester City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Sunderland v Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United

MW23 Saturday 24 January

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Arsenal v Manchester United

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Everton v Leeds United

Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Sunderland

MW24 Saturday 31 January

Aston Villa v Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

Chelsea v West Ham United

Leeds United v Arsenal

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Sunderland v Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth

MW25 Saturday 7 February

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Arsenal v Sunderland

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Burnley v West Ham United

Fulham v Everton

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United v Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

MW26 Wednesday 11 February

20:00 Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford v Arsenal

Chelsea v Leeds United

20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

20:00 Manchester City v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunderland v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

West Ham United v Manchester United.