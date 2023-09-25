Pregnant Teenager Abandoned by Boyfriend After Infecting Her Rescued

A group of health personnel in Anambra State has rescued a 19-year old vulnerable pregnant lady allegedly abandoned by her boyfriend in Awka, Anambra State.

The victim, a HIV patient, was reportedly infected by her boyfriend who was said to have sent her away, since the past two months.

Narrating her ordeal, the six-month pregnant lady said she had been homeless after she was chased out of the house by her lover, following discovery of the HIV disease.

According to her, the boyfriend had promised to marry her and later come to her place with his father to formally inform her own parents of the boyfriend’s intentions.

She said she had moved in with her boyfriend, who she lived with for three years before they found out that she was HIV positive.

The victim said upon finding out her predicament, the boyfriend had sent her packing.

“I’ve been in a relationship with my boyfriend, Chibuike for three years before he chased me out of the house after discovering I have HIV and have been homeless since then,” she said.

Handing over the girl to Commissioner, Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, Network of People Living with HIV in Nigeria (NEPWHAN) State Coordinator, Mrs Gladys Ezembu said the victim was brought to her organisation by a good samaritan.

“A good Samaritan saw her stranded and decided to bring her to us. We ran some tests on her and discovered she’s a carrier of the virus.

“We immediately placed her on Anti-Retroviral Drugs, to prevent the unborn child from contracting the virus,” she said.

Responding, Commissioner Obinabo appreciated the group for not abandoning the girl, promising to provide her with shelter her pending her delivery.

She also pledged to ensure the victim’s quick registration for ante-natal at the same time commence tracing of her parents for further investigation.

“We will look for a place to accommodate so that she can stay there for now.

“We may not be professionals in handling HIV cases, but we are professionals in taking care of human beings, and she is a human being.

“We will also be needing your assistance as professionals in the HIV area, to be able to provide the required drugs for her health and to also prevent mother-to-child transmission of the virus,” she said.

Obinabo also said the government will work towards getting the parents so that when she delivers, they can take the baby, “unless they think otherwise, government can now come in.”

The State Coordinator, State Adolescent health and Gender Equity Department of the State Ministry of Health, Mrs Ngozi Nworji-Eke commended the Commissioner for how she has been able to handle issues of adolescent health and gender equity in the state.

According to her, the Commissioner has shown capacity and has never wavered in giving her best since she assumed office.

She also pledged the support of her office towards ensuring that the victim is well taken care of, as is required for a person of her status.

