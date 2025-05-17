Poverty in Nigeria is Unacceptable- Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called for an urgent end to abject poverty in Africa, urging Nigeria to follow China’s example of lifting 700 million people out of poverty.

Delivering the keynote at Dele Momodu’s leadership lecture, “How to End Hunger and Poverty in Africa,” Obasanjo emphasized that security must come before food security and stressed the critical role of education.

“Where there’s no education, there will be poverty,” he said, calling education a vital tool in the fight against hunger.

The former president highlighted the importance of leadership rooted in communal values, integrity, and discipline, stating, “Leadership is the greatest ingredient for ending poverty.”

Obasanjo warned that without action, Nigeria risks imploding under the weight of widespread poverty.

“If China can do it, so can we. Poverty in Nigeria is unacceptable,” he added.

On his part, the Ooni of Ife urged citizens to support the government through patriotism and local consumption.

“We may not get it right at first, but soon, we’ll be the envy of the world,” he said.