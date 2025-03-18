Portable’s Baby Mama, Honey Berry, Calls Him Out Over Child Custody Dispute

Singer Portable’s third baby mama, Honey Berry, has publicly declared that their son has nothing to learn from him.

This statement comes amid an ongoing child custody dispute between the pair, which has now escalated into allegations of threats and neglect.

Honey Berry accused Portable of threatening her life, urging the public to hold him responsible if anything happens to her.

Their fallout dates back to January 2023, when she first called him out for allegedly neglecting their son, Akorede Badmus.

In a heated Instagram post on Monday, she shared alleged threatening messages from Portable, where he demanded to see his son and questioned why he should continue sending financial support when he hasn’t been allowed access to the child.

“Bring my son before I make life tire you. Hope you get a lawyer. I never see my son for two years now. I dey send food money before, but as you no bring my son, how you go collect money again?

Bring my son before I say make them dey look for you,” Portable reportedly wrote.

Firing back, Honey Berry warned the singer against making further threats. “I consider this a threat. You said you want nothing to do with me and my son.

If you do not want misfortune in your life, don’t ever threaten me again. If anything happens to me or my son, hold Portable, a.k.a. deadbeat father, responsible.”

She further stated that fatherhood is not something a man should pick and choose when to engage in, emphasizing that their son has nothing to gain from a relationship with the singer.

“If you go low, I will go lower. If you bring fire to my door, I will bring hell to yours. Even if you want a relationship with your son, you don’t get to decide when to be a father. My son has nothing to learn from you. The evidence is there.”