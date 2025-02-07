Portable on the Run as Nine Associates Face Court Over Assault

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, is reportedly on the run after the Ogun State Government arraigned nine of his associates for assaulting government officials.

The suspects were brought before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. They were accused of attacking officials from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development while on duty.

The nine suspects, aged between 19 and 28, were charged with armed violence, obstruction, assault, intent to kill, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. They allegedly used cutlasses and guns during the altercation.

Police prosecutor Sunday Ekong told the court that Portable and his associates committed the offence on Wednesday morning in Sango-Ota. The officials had gone to seal off an uncompleted hotel and building owned by the singer due to lack of proper permits.

Ekong explained that Portable and his men obstructed, restricted, and assaulted town planners while they were carrying out their duties. The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Justice O.M. Somefun granted the defendants bail at N5 million each, with sureties who must be licensed bond agents registered with the state. The case was adjourned to March 17 for further hearing.

The incident reportedly started after the ministry sealed Portable’s buildings for illegal construction. The singer later took to social media, accusing government officials of vandalizing his bar and arresting his customers.

