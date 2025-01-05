Popular Lagos Fabric Merchant Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have apprehended a 61-year-old drug kingpin and Lagos socialite, Alhaja Aishat Feyisara Ajoke Elediye on Wednesday 1st January 2025 in her mansion at Okota area of Lagos following the interception of a truckload illicit drug consignment from her staff same day.

This is contained in a statement issued by the anti-drug’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi.

According to the statement, the suspect who is known in the drug underworld as “Iya Ruka”, and Alhaja Ajoke in social circle, has her true identity shrouded in mystery for years while she remained on the wanted list of NDLEA for leading one of the drug cartels operating from Mushin area of Lagos.

The lid was however uncovered her invincibility on Wednesday 1st January 2025 when NDLEA operatives acting on intelligence intercepted a white Izuzu truck carrying 44 jumbo sacks containing 1,540 kilograms of imported cannabis and driven by one of her staff, 41-year-old Abideen Adio.

Thereafter, the operatives invaded her hideout at 33 Adebayo Oyewole street, off Ago Palace way, Okota, where they arrested her.

Babafemi stated that on the surface, Alhaja Ajoke is a businesswoman who imports fabrics and shoes from China but beneath is a massive illicit drug trade.

The suspect is also recognized as the Iyalaje of Blessing Sisters, an influential club of society women in Lagos.

