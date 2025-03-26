Policeman’s Two Sons Killed by Armed Youths in Buni Yadi

A group of armed youths in Buni Yadi, a small town in Gujba Local Government Area, Yobe State, have killed two sons of a police officer.

The victims, aged 13 and 20, were attacked at their home around 2 a.m. on Monday, March 17, 2025.

According to a security source, the policeman, whose name has been withheld, was targeted because he was seen as being too strict on local suspects. Some of his colleagues at the police station were allegedly involved in the attack.

The attackers also set the officer’s house on fire and destroyed his property. The source described the policeman as hardworking and dedicated but said he was accused of being too harsh on locals and told to “go fight crime in his own region.”

Buni Yadi, a town previously controlled by Boko Haram for over five years, has faced frequent attacks from the terrorist group.

Initially, many believed the attack was carried out by Boko Haram, but intelligence reports later indicated that local youths and police officers were responsible.

The affected policeman has now left Yobe State for his hometown. Attempts by journalists to reach the Yobe Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, were unsuccessful.