CNPP, CSOs Laud INEC’s Rejection of Flawed Petition Against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for rejecting a flawed petition seeking the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

In a joint statement signed by CNPP Deputy National Publicity Secretary Comrade James Ezema and CNCSOs National Secretary Alhaji Ali Abacha, the coalition praised INEC’s decision as a demonstration of the Commission’s commitment to fairness, transparency, and the rule of law.

They described the rejection of the petition as a reflection of INEC’s transformation into a “repented electoral body” dedicated to upholding democratic principles.

The coalition emphasized the vital role of INEC as an impartial regulator and urged the Commission to maintain its course, stressing that Nigeria’s democracy must be safeguarded through actions grounded in the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

They further reiterated their commitment to defending citizens’ rights to participate in the democratic process.

The groups called on all political parties, civil society groups, and the media to support INEC in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and to resist any efforts to undermine its independence.

They reaffirmed their commitment to working with INEC to promote transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in future elections.