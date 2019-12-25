Police rescue 2 kidnapped victims in FCT

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it has rescued two kidnapped victims at Ketti Village in the outskirt of the territory.



A statement by ASP Mariam Yusuf, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said the victims were rescued on Dec. 22, following prompt response to a distress call from the village.

Yusuf said police operatives attached to Kabusa division rescued the victims after engaging the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle, prompting them to flee into the forest with three other victims.

She said efforts were being intensified to ensure the rescue of the two other victims.

Yusuf said the command had launched manhunt on the fleeing kidnappers.

She pledged the commitment of the command to ensure protection of lives and property in the FCT, during the yuletide and beyond.

Yusuf urged the public to contact the command in case of emergency through these numbers, 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.