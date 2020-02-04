Police in Anambra kill car snatcher in gun duel, parade gang members

Anambra State Police Command says it has gunned down a suspected member of an armed Car snatching syndicate in the state.

The State Police Commissioner, John Abang disclosed this today when he paraded some criminal suspects at the State Police Command Headquarters in Awka.

Abang said earlier last month, the dead suspect and members of his gang numbering about six with AK 47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, assaulted and snatched at gunpoint, a Toyota Venza with customized Registration number KOCO valued at six Million Naira from one Nwadike Collette Kosisochukwu at Ngodo village, Nise in Awka South Council Area of the state.

According to him, following a distress call, Police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) swung into action and trailed the suspects at their hideouts along Ezeiweka road by high tension, Awada layout, Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area.

He said the gang members on sighting the Police, resisted arrest and instead, engaged the police in a fierce gun battle during which two suspects were fatally wounded.

“The wounded suspects were rushed to the hospital for treatment but one of them whose identity is yet unknown was confirmed dead on arrival while the second suspect identified as Micheal Ogbonna aged 45 years from Achina town in Aguata LGA of Anambra State who also sustained gunshot injuries on his leg is receiving treatment,” CP Abang revealed.

He said exhibits recovered from the suspects include one barrel pistol with four live ammunition, and one anti-car tracking device while further investigation through actionable intelligence also led to the recovery of the Toyota Venza snatched from the victim.

“One major factor responsible for the overall successes recorded by the Command is the support of the good people of Anambra who have been extremely law-abiding and very cooperative with the personnel of the security agencies. I urge people of the State to sustain this level of cooperation with the Police at all times. We are indeed in an era where Community Policing remains the way out and the people we are serving continue to demand excellent service. I also encourage the good people of Anambra State to be security conscious at all times and report any strange observation or suspicious movements to the security agencies for the prompt response,” Abang appealed.