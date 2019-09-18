Police Declare 7 Anambra Crime Barons Wanted As UNDP Commits To Rebuild 3 Boko Haram States

The Nigeria Police, Anambra State Command has declared seven dare-devil crime suspects wanted for alleged cases of murder, armed robbery and other heinous crimes. The police has accordingly informed the general public that they have obtained warrants of arrest in respect of the wanted suspects.

This is developing as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has pledged its commitment to rebuild the three of the most-affected Boko Haram States in the North-East axis of Nigeria. The states are Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, the BAY states.

The cheery news came as the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, commended the UN agency’s commitment in that regard. UNDP’s Resident Representative in Nigeria, Mohammed Yahya, told the minister during a courtesy visit to the ministry in Abuja that there was a stabilisation facility to take care of the affected states in the areas of infrastructure development including roads, houses, clinics and police stations, among others.

Yahya disclosed that the UNDP had already resource mobilised $64 million for the region in a period of 18 months with 50 percent coming to Nigeria. According to him, ‘’the stabilisation facility is a by-product of the Regional Stabilisation Strategy adopted last year with approval for Nigeria as the largest contributor.

‘’We were able to launch it in Berlin where your predecessor, former Minister of State, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, represented Nigeria and committed that Nigeria would support the implementation of the facility in the country.’’

He pointed out that the effort through the stabilisation facility was to convince the community that governments at the federal and state levels were very much interested in ensuring their development and moving them from the concept of crisis to getting the entire region back on its footing. ‘’So, we hope to show our commitment to Nigeria and see how Nigeria herself is able to contribute to the budget of the programme’’, Yahya said.

While expressing appreciation to the UNDP on the stabilization facility and stressing the need to bring back the broken down infrastructure in the three states, the minister said, ‘’that will bring a lot of succor to our people; give them meaning to life and a new hope. We will work with you to ensure that those projects come in very quickly.’’

Continuing, he said the ministry will be interested in how the UNDP could deploy technology and capacity building in assisting it to develop the new national development plan that would succeed the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) in 2021. The ERGP will come to an end in December 2020.

In the mean time, the Anamvra Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police (SP) in a statement in Awka, the state capital, said the heinous crimes were committed in the state particularly in Amawbia, Awka and its surroundings.

According to him, the wanted suspects are Nonso Ojiji ‘m’ of Amawbia, Sopulu A.K.A Divas ‘m’ of Amawbia and Ndubuisi A.K.A Lacasera ‘m’ of Aguleri but resident in Amawbia. Others are Paul Onourah ‘m’ alias Capone resident in Adabebe village Amawbia and Nnewi, Sochima Nnamah ‘m’ of Amawbia, Uzochukwu a.k.a Kelly ‘m’ of Agukwu and Destiny Deji ‘m” of Ezimezi Amawbia, all in Anambra.

Consequently, the state police command has enjoined citizens and Anambra residents with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the aforementioned suspects to contact the nearest Police Station/ formations or call the Police emergency number 070379194332 for prompt action.