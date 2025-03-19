Police Arrest 62 Suspects During Abuja Raid

The Nigerian Police Force FCF Command has arrested 62 suspects during coordinated raids on criminal hideouts across the city.

According to intelligence sources, the operations took place on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at around 11:40 p.m. in Karu, Apo, Karshi, and Kubwa.

The raids targeted known crime hotspots, abandoned buildings, and other locations suspected of harboring illegal activities.

During the operation, officers recovered a stash of dried leaves believed to be Indian hemp, along with other illicit drugs.

The arrested suspects are currently undergoing screening and interrogation at various police divisions. Authorities confirmed that those found guilty of crimes will be charged in court.