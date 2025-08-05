Paul Pogba’s surprise comeback to football via AS Monaco goes far beyond a headline-grabbing risk. In many ways, it is a brave rebirth of a career once atop world football that nearly collapsed under the burden of scandal, injuries, and personal difficulties.

Early in 2024, when Pogba received a four-year doping suspension, the world thought they may have seen the French midfielder’s last. But when the ban was shortened to 18 months on appeal in October, opening the door for a return, that story changed dramatically. The place the comeback would start still remained unknown. He was given a two-year contract by Monaco in June 2025.

TNC discovered that Pogba’s move to Monaco was not only a rescue mission. It is also a component of Monaco’s changing transfer policy. Originally celebrated for developing young talent and generating high sales, the club has been reevaluating its approach to include more seasoned heads to strike a balance between performance and development. Joining as a symbolic character, Pogba will direct, enrich, and motivate the team rather than expecting to carry it.

The News Chronicle observed that Pogba immediately bonded with the club’s young prospects as well as seasoned players during England’s preseason. Although he has not participated since September 2023, his off-the-field integration has been effortless. Monaco has made it clear on the pitch that they are not hurrying him. According to CEO Thiago Scuro, Pogba should be match-ready around October.

Many see the great promotional worth in Pogba’s comeback. More than half of the recently ordered Monaco jerseys carry his name, and his reveal produced 400 million internet views. But the actual wager is on his influence in the locker room and finally on the field.

Pogba brings baggage still, nevertheless. His last several years have been turbulent, ranging from injuries to extortion plans involving his brother. But he asserts those sections are past him. Tearfully at his unveiling, he stated it signified the end of suffering and the start of direction.

He said with a grin, exposing a more profound inspiration behind his comeback: “I want my kids to see me score and celebrate with the dab.” Aiming for redemption and maybe one final dance with France at the 2026 World Cup, Pogba is intent on making this chapter significant—for himself, his family, and for Monaco.