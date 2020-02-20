PLSG constitute 11-man committee for community policing

The Plateau State Government has constituted an 11-member technical committee to advance the immediate domestication of Community Policing Framework in the state.

While inaugurating the committee, Wednesday, at the Twin Theater Hall, New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, Governor Simon Bako Lalong, charged the members to complete its assignment within one month to enable government take off with its Community Policing plans.

The governor said the urgency of this strategy is aimed at strengthening the security architecture of the State and enhancing the safety of lives and properties of the citizens.

“Our Rescue Administration accords priority to security, and the efforts that we have put in since assuming office to overcome the crises that bedeviled Plateau State in recent years. Therefore, while we look back at our achievements in restoring substantial peace to our dear State, recent unfortunate attacks in Kulben, Mangu Local Government Area, as well as Kwatas in Bokkos Local Government in which lives were lost, properties destroyed and people displaced, reminds us that there is still more work to be done”, Lalong stated.

The setting up of the Technical Committee, according to Lalong is based on recommendations of an enlarged Peace and Security Dialogue with the theme “Domestication of Community Policing in Plateau State: Exploring Indigenous Options” which was held earlier with a view to putting forward practical and proactive measures that will address these unacceptable attacks.

The Governor said his desire is to explore ways towards undertaking a holistic overview of the prevailing security challenges in the State, with specific reference to a community a policing model that can better respond to public safety and security.

“After a frank, open and solution-driven interaction that involved resource persons, heads of security agencies, Community and Traditional Rulers, the meeting came up with far reaching recommendations that were captured in a communique. Participants agreed that Community Policing as a veritable security option should be pursued at all levels, while Operation Rainbow should be strengthened to be a visible channel for intelligence gathering and response”, he added.

Lalong charged the committee to be objective and put the state and nation at heart in discharging their work.

The 11-man Technical Committee, which has membership drawn from a wide spectrum of the society, consists of: Barr. Chris Ahmadu, State Attorney-General and Chairman, and Mr. Cornelius Shiolbial, Permanent Secretary (Security) as Secretary.

Other members of the Technical Committee are :Prof. Dakas C.J. Dakas, Representative of Commissioner of Police, Dr. Chris Kwaja, Dr. Jiman Lar, Hon. Ezekiel Vuelgap, ALGON Chairman, HRH. Da Jacob Gyang Buba, Prof. Yohanna Madaki , President PIDAN, Representative of SPSP, Prof. John Wade, Mr. Joseph Lengmang, and Representatives of Christian Association of Nigeria, and Jamaatu Nasril Isalm,

Representative of National Council of Women Societies, Representative of Disability Association, Representative of Plateau Youth Council, AIG Dorothy Gimba Rtd.

The terms of reference of the Technical Committee is to develop a framework for the domestication and implementation of Community Policing Model in ways that align, compliment or strengthens Operation Rainbow and other Community Security outfits such as Vigilante and Neighbourhood Watch Groups; To determine the organizational structure in terms of composition and roles at the State, Local Government, Districts, and Community levels respectively and to outline and suggest funding modalities to ensure sustainability of the framework; To develop clear and coherent framework and guidelines for the operation of Community Policing in Plateau State; to come up with any other recommendation that will ensure the effective implementation of Community Policing as a credible alternative to the conventional security approaches to the problem of insecurity in Plateau State.