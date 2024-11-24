Philippines on Fire: Vice President Sara Duterte Publicly Threatens to Kill President, His Wife, and House Speaker if She is Killed

On Saturday, November 23, Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte publicly threatened President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., his wife Liza Araneta-Marcos, and Speaker of the House Martin Romualdez with assassination during a profanity-laden morning press briefing.

“If I get killed, go kill BBM [Marcos], Liza, and Romualdez. Do not stop until you kill them,” Duterte declared, claiming she had instructed an assassin to carry out the plan. “No joke. No joke.”

The startling comments were made at the lower chamber of Congress in Quezon City, where Duterte said she was in “enemy territory” with her chief of staff.

Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, further accused Marcos of incompetence and dishonesty, declaring, “This country is going to hell because we are led by a person who doesn’t know how to be a president and who is a liar.”

Once united in a landslide victory during the 2022 elections, Marcos and Duterte’s alliance has crumbled over policy disagreements, including differences on foreign policy and the legacy of Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal war on drugs, which left over 6,000 dead in anti-drug operations.

Duterte resigned from her cabinet position in June 2024, citing irreconcilable differences, though she remains vice president.

In response, Speaker Romualdez, a key ally and cousin of Marcos, cut the vice presidential budget by nearly two-thirds, intensifying tensions.

Over time, Duterte has a history of making inflammatory remarks. In October 2024, she accused Marcos of incompetence and said she had fantasized about decapitating him.

In response to this, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año called the assassination threat a “matter of national security” and vowed to verify its authenticity.

“Any and all threats against the life of the president shall be validated and considered a matter of national security,” Año said on Sunday, November 24.

The Presidential Security Command has heightened security protocols for Marcos and his family, while the Philippine National Police Chief, Rommel Francisco Marbil, ordered an immediate investigation.

“Any direct or indirect threat to his life must be addressed with the highest level of urgency,” Marbil stated.

Duterte’s comment has caused widespread outrage and concern in a country with a history of political violence, including the 1983 assassination of Senator Benigno Aquino, a staunch critic of Marcos’ father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Legal experts argue that Duterte’s remarks could constitute criminal offenses under the Philippine Penal Code, which penalizes public threats with imprisonment and fines. However, her position as vice president complicates the path to prosecution.

The public reaction is deeply polarized. While supporters of Duterte see her as a bold figure challenging an ineffective administration, critics condemn her for endangering national stability.

Political analysts warn that the ongoing feud could destabilize governance and erode public confidence in the country’s leadership.

The timing of this crisis is particularly significant as the Philippines prepares for mid-term elections in May 2025, widely seen as a referendum on Marcos’ leadership.

