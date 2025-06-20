PenCom Sets Nov 30 Deadline to Blacklist Pension Defaulters Nationwide

From this November, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) is taking it hard on institutions that default on paying their pensions, thanks to finally blacklisting such firms by November 30.

This announcement confirms PenCom’s resolve to crack down on strict compliance with the 2014 Pension Reform Act and ensure the future of Nigerian employees.

She told the second quarter media parley organised in Lagos that the commission had since embraced a zero-tolerance policy for default and delay in paying pension remittances. She made it clear in absolute terms that compliance would no longer be tolerated anywhere in the public or private sector.

“From now on, we are embarking on a drive of might around compliance,” Oloworaran said. “All employers, big or small, industry or otherwise, must pay their pension. It is no longer optional. We are building an ecosystem that rewards responsibility and only they who accept their pension obligations can stay in it.”.

For this purpose, PenCom has mandated all Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and Pension Fund Custodians (PFCs) to require valid Pension Clearance Certificates (PCCs) from all service providers, vendors, counterparties, and even shareholders of any pension-regulated institution. This measure guarantees that only companies with current pension contributions can continue to operate in the pension sector.

Any firm that does not submit a proper PCC by November 30 will be blacklisted and automatically disqualified from engaging in pension transactions or alliance with any PenCom-regulated firm. This is all-inclusive, whether investment institutions, banks, suppliers, or even parent companies are engaged in pension administration.

For Oloworaran, the imposition of the PCC requirement is no longer a voluntary compliance step but a compulsory step all pension operators have to take. “We are not enforcing the law; we are drawing a red line,” she stated. “It is a notice to all firms that times of leniency are over. Employers who are convinced of the financial future and dignity of their employees have to demonstrate it through timely pension remittance.”

This forceful policy measure is one of PenCom’s bigger plans to develop and rebuild Nigeria’s pension sector, making it efficient, transparent, and inclusive. In May, PenCom unveiled an improved pension remittance system designed to streamline the process, curb fraud, and increase efficiency. Employers were also given a deadline of June 1st to adopt it, and PenCom is checking up on any company that hasn’t done so already.

Oloworaran emphasized that planning for reform in PenCom involves not only regulatory intervention but also making the pension industry a pillar of national economic growth. A strong and dependable pension scheme induces investor confidence, deepens capital market depth, and hence enhances pensioners’ living standards.

As the commission goes about tidying up the pension scene, this move is the dawn of responsibility and accountability. It is summoning employers to move quickly and not stand to be denied access to an essential financial ecosystem that not only secures the future of workers but also secures long-term economic advantage for compliant institutions.

In short, the PenCom message is as clear as day: Pension compliance is no longer an option but a non-negotiable requirement, and the commission will name, shame, and punish defaulters who refuse to ensure the retirement existence of their workers.