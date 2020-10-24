PDP Suspends Political, Electioneering Activities Over #EndSARS Protest

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended all its political and electioneering activities “as a further mark of honour for Nigerian youths who were killed at the Lekki Toll Gate as well as other killings that have occurred in various parts of our nation over the unfortunate fall-out of the EndSARS peaceful protest”.

Recall that the PDP had earlier on Thursday night directed that its flags in all its offices nationwide be flown at half-mast in solidarity with the mood of the nation at this trying time.

In a statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP also said “our party has been made aware of the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the pending bye-elections in 6 senatorial districts and 9 state constituencies in 11 states of the federation, earlier scheduled for October 31, due to the crisis situation in the country.

“Though such comes at high cost to candidates and political parties, we hold that it is a step in the right direction under the prevailing circumstance.

“In that regard, the PDP charges INEC to continue to monitor the situation and use the period to fine-tune its preparations to conduct peaceful, free, fair and credible elections as part of the much-needed panacea for the restiveness in the country.

“Furthermore, our party urges the security agencies to also use the period to perfect their roles in electoral operations and tidy up all arrangements to guarantee the right atmosphere for peaceful and transparent polls where the safety of the voters, as well as the sanctity of the ballot box, is guaranteed.

“The PDP also restates its call for calm and prayers for our nation at this critical time in our national life, even as all hands must be on the deck in finding solutions and the way forward for our nation,” the statement said.

It should be noted that #EndSARS protests rocked the nation in the last two weeks. Things became sourer this week when personnel of the Nigerian Army ambushed and shot at peaceful protesters at Lekki tollgate in Lagos State, killing scores and leaving many others fatally injured. The aftermath of the shooting had resulted in mass destruction of public properties and killings across the nation, particularly in Lagos State.