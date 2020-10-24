EndSARS: Lagos Gov’t Sues For Reconciliation Among Residents

The Lagos State Government has called for reconciliation among residents, following the hijack of the #ENDSARS protests by hoodlums who destroyed monuments and public assets.

The Deputy Governor, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who made the call during an interview on Star 101.5FM on Friday, maintained that the intention of the initiators of the peaceful #EndSARS protests was genuine until it was hijacked by hoodlums who unleashed violence across Lagos and Nigeria.

Hamzat said, “We have to be sincere. The genuine protesters were peaceful. They were demanding for something that we all can understand and the Governor and myself marched with them.”

He maintained that despite the unfortunate turn of events which led to the destruction of infrastructure, such as the City Hall, the Palace of the Oba of Lagos, the ultramodern Oyingbo Transit Hub, among many others, Lagosians must come together as a united people to rebuild society.

While consenting that the need for the protest was very clear to all Nigerians, Hamzat expressed disappointment that those who did not mean well succeeded in discrediting the exercise to achieve their sinister motives.

He enjoined youths to embrace peace, saying, “We must dialogue with ourselves, we must intelligently sit down and decide the best way to move our State and Country forward.”

“Let’s all calm down; let’s all relax. Let’s not destroy businesses set up to employ our people. Those who have ideas should bring them up for discussion,” the Deputy Governor said.