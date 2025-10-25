PDP Sets Up Lifeline for Delegates Ahead of Ibadan Convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pledged to provide top-notch medical care and emergency services for members and delegates attending its forthcoming elective national convention slated for November 15 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

We gathered that the Acting Chairman of the Convention Medical Sub-Committee, Senator Ishaq Salman, made this known during the inaugural meeting of the sub-committee held on Friday in Abuja.

According to Salman, preparations were already underway to ensure free healthcare and emergency support for the estimated 6,000 participants expected at the event.

Describing the committee’s role as vital to the overall success of the convention, the veteran medical practitioner with over 45 years of experience noted that its function would be both professional and people-centred, given the large crowd anticipated.

“Health is wealth. With that large number, we expect that there could be people with various ailments that are hidden.

“The treatment and even the provisional drugs are going to be free for our members. They don’t need to pay anything,” he said.

Salman revealed that the team was already identifying and partnering with at least two hospitals near the Adamasingba Stadium—the convention venue—to ensure rapid medical response.

“Any case that cannot be handled on the spot will be referred to hospitals,” he added.

He also observed that the convention would serve as an opportunity for delegates to undergo basic medical checks that could lead to the early detection of underlying health conditions, noting that “our people are not necessarily keen about finding out their health status.”

The acting chairman assured that the sub-committee was fully equipped with qualified personnel and the necessary expertise to manage emergencies efficiently.

“There are so many professionals. There are doctors, there are nurses, medical scientists, and so many other professionals. As for the manpower, there is no problem with that,” he assured.

Salman further disclosed that the sub-committee would soon embark on an on-site assessment tour of the stadium in Ibadan to evaluate existing health facilities, including the clinic, and determine any upgrades required to meet the expected medical standards.

Also speaking, the Sub-Committee Secretary, Jonah Ogbaje, said plans were in motion to collaborate with key partners such as the Red Cross, private hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and major laboratory service providers to ensure an effective referral network for complex medical cases.

In his remarks, Secretary of the Main Convention Committee, Senator Ben Obi, commended the medical team for its crucial role in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all participants.

“At conventions, because of the large number of delegates that will turn up, there are always incidences of someone having a headache or any form of illness.

“It is your committee that will make sure that nothing goes wrong with any member of the PDP that will assemble in Ibadan for this convention.

“So, you can see that your subcommittee has a duty to be at alert 24-7. You will not have time to even go to sleep, because you want to make sure that everybody around you is safe,” Obi said.