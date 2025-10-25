spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 25, 2025 - 2:51 PM

PDP Sets Up Lifeline for Delegates Ahead of Ibadan Convention

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

PDP Sets Up Lifeline for Delegates Ahead of Ibadan Convention
Credit: PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pledged to provide top-notch medical care and emergency services for members and delegates attending its forthcoming elective national convention slated for November 15 in Ibadan, Oyo State.
We gathered that the Acting Chairman of the Convention Medical Sub-Committee, Senator Ishaq Salman, made this known during the inaugural meeting of the sub-committee held on Friday in Abuja.
According to Salman, preparations were already underway to ensure free healthcare and emergency support for the estimated 6,000 participants expected at the event.
Describing the committee’s role as vital to the overall success of the convention, the veteran medical practitioner with over 45 years of experience noted that its function would be both professional and people-centred, given the large crowd anticipated.
“Health is wealth. With that large number, we expect that there could be people with various ailments that are hidden.
“The treatment and even the provisional drugs are going to be free for our members. They don’t need to pay anything,” he said.
Salman revealed that the team was already identifying and partnering with at least two hospitals near the Adamasingba Stadium—the convention venue—to ensure rapid medical response.
“Any case that cannot be handled on the spot will be referred to hospitals,” he added.
He also observed that the convention would serve as an opportunity for delegates to undergo basic medical checks that could lead to the early detection of underlying health conditions, noting that “our people are not necessarily keen about finding out their health status.”
The acting chairman assured that the sub-committee was fully equipped with qualified personnel and the necessary expertise to manage emergencies efficiently.
“There are so many professionals. There are doctors, there are nurses, medical scientists, and so many other professionals. As for the manpower, there is no problem with that,” he assured.
Salman further disclosed that the sub-committee would soon embark on an on-site assessment tour of the stadium in Ibadan to evaluate existing health facilities, including the clinic, and determine any upgrades required to meet the expected medical standards.
Also speaking, the Sub-Committee Secretary, Jonah Ogbaje, said plans were in motion to collaborate with key partners such as the Red Cross, private hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and major laboratory service providers to ensure an effective referral network for complex medical cases.
In his remarks, Secretary of the Main Convention Committee, Senator Ben Obi, commended the medical team for its crucial role in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all participants.
“At conventions, because of the large number of delegates that will turn up, there are always incidences of someone having a headache or any form of illness.
“It is your committee that will make sure that nothing goes wrong with any member of the PDP that will assemble in Ibadan for this convention.
“So, you can see that your subcommittee has a duty to be at alert 24-7. You will not have time to even go to sleep, because you want to make sure that everybody around you is safe,” Obi said.
Previous article
German Development Corporation vows support towards establishment of Migration Resource Centre for Southeast in Enugu
Next article
When Morality Lost Its Uniform
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives Along Marabar Yakawada–Giwa Road in Kaduna State

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
A fatal road accident has claimed the lives of...

Kogi Resident Doctors Commend Governor Ododo for Approving N300,000 Allowance

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Kogi State Specialist...

The Danger of a Corrupt and Hungry Media: An Apostolic Reflection

Dr Bolaji Akinyemi Dr Bolaji Akinyemi -
Endorsing the Thought   Adeniran Abiodun’s reflections on “The Danger of...

ABU Denies Involvement in Alleged Secret Nuclear Weapons Programme

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, has refuted...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives Along Marabar Yakawada–Giwa Road in Kaduna State

News 0
A fatal road accident has claimed the lives of...

Kogi Resident Doctors Commend Governor Ododo for Approving N300,000 Allowance

News 0
The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Kogi State Specialist...

The Danger of a Corrupt and Hungry Media: An Apostolic Reflection

Opinions 0
Endorsing the Thought   Adeniran Abiodun’s reflections on “The Danger of...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x