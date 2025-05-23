PDP National Chairman Damagun Denies Allegations of Loyalty to APC

The acting chairman of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagun, has denied allegations that he is secretly working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). These accusations, he claims, are the result of internal party tensions and attempts to discredit him.

In an interview with the BBC Hausa on Thursday night, Damagun rejected the notion that he is a puppet of the APC and responded by invoking divine justice.

“Allah is enough between me and those spreading these lies,” he said. “I have never joined the APC not during Buhari’s time or now. I have been with the PDP since 1999 and have never defected.”

He suggested that those who oppose his leadership within the PDP are using smear tactics to push their own agendas. Damagun also addressed claims that he met with President Tinubu in England, saying, “I leave those spreading these stories to Allah.”

On accusations of being too close to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, a former PDP governor now associated with the APC, Damagun defended his actions.

“Many of those accusing me also have relationships with Wike. My only fault is that I didn’t let them manipulate him to serve their interests,” he said.

Reacting to the defection of some key PDP members to the APC, Damagun expressed disappointment. “We are not happy when we lose members. Even if it’s just one person, it’s a loss that affects us,” he said. However, he maintained that the party is working to address internal issues and heal the divisions that have led to the defections.

He concluded by saying the PDP is committed to unity and will continue its efforts to strengthen the party in preparation for future political challenges.