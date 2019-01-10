PDP leaders back Anirah, slam Nwankego

…..Say House of Assembly Candidate is a promise keeper

Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Delta Central on Wednesday reacted to the orchestrated attack on the House of Assembly Candidate, Sapele Constituency, Chief Felix Anirah, describing him as “a man of impeccable credentials.”

They also called the Special Adviser to the Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Comrade Sunny Nwankego a disgrace to the party.

“The opinion of Comrade Sunny Nwankego is essentially a figment of his own imagination. His comment is a recipe for chaos. He is only interested in fragmentation and conflict” the leaders said.

At a meeting to shore up support for PDP candidates in Delta State, the leaders among whom are Dr. Julius Odiete, Michael Egbedi, Francis Owumi, Austin Okumagba, Festus Egor, Ighoyota Omene and Veronica Atumu not only described Nwankego as evil and mischievous but accused him of plotting to divide the party in every way imaginable.

They described the PDP House of Assembly Candidate as a promise keeper who is committed to the development of football, the church, the communities and praised Anirah for contributing to the unity and expansion of the party.

The leaders said they were shocked by the reported comments of Mr. Nwankego.

Calling the comments of Nwankego myopic and brash, the leaders scolded the Special Adviser for cutting a bad image for the party and the constituency.

They commended Anirah for giving worthy account of himself, advancing the interests of PDP members, mobilizing potential voters, recruiting new members for the party and creating a sense of unity among members.

“Chief Felix Anirah is moving in the right direction and making the party more inclusive. He is passionate about improving PDP’s formidable election machine.”

In a statement by the Chairman, Delta PDP Mandate Group, Dr. Julius Odiete, the leaders praised Anirah for bringing about a more dynamic way of administering the affairs of the party in Sapele, sacrificing his comfort to work tirelessly for the party, contributing to the unity and growth of the party, fostering collaboration and encouraging engagements that neither diminishes others moral worth.

“Chief Felix Anirah’s approach to politics is unique. He is an asset to Delta State. Sapele PDP is in good health. The party is growing stronger and increasing in number.”

Noting that Nwankego and his sponsors are APC agents driven by hatred and selfish ends, the leaders appealed to Anirah not to be deflected from his goal because of the actions of some misguided individuals and their APC backers.

The leaders predicted victory for the PDP.

They urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and the good people of Sapele not to attach weight to the comments of Nwankego.

“The tasks ahead of our great party are enormous. Anirah’s overriding goal is to prepare PDP for victory in Sapele. Nwankego should find more constructive things to do” the leaders added.