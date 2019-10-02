PAP ordinary session to hold as planned

The 3rd Ordinary Session of the fifth Parliament of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) will be held at its headquarters in Midrand, from October 7 to 19, 2019 as initially planned, a release by the Bureau led by the President of PAP, Rt. Hon. Roger Nkodo Dang, indicates.

According to the release, the possibility of a change of dates had been explored amid concerns raised by members of the PAP in light of the xenophobic violence that occurred early September and led to loss of lives and property among other casualties.

The Bureau cited measures taken by the South African government to guarantee peace and security as a key reason to go ahead with the ordinary session.

It added that “After thorough consultations with various stakeholders including South African authorities and the PAP Secretariat, the Bureau has concluded that enormous efforts have been made to ensure a safe environment for all participants during the upcoming session of Parliament.”

“As we continue to monitor the situation, we are reassured by the security measures put in place and the leadership role played by H.E Cyril RAMAPHOSA and its government to root out these unfortunate incidents,” the Bureau noted after the extra-ordinary meeting it held on September 24, 2019.

The 3rd Ordinary Session of the fifth Parliament will be held under the African Union theme of 2019: “Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa.’’

The Bureau implored and encouraged all the PAP members and other participants to go on with their preparations to attend the ordinary session as scheduled.

PAP which is one of the principal organs of the African Union, made up of five representatives from the national parliament of each Member State and established to provide a common legislative platform for the African people, held its inaugural session in March 2004.