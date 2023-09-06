Oyo Govt, Christian Mission Offer Free Hydrocele Surgery to 100 Indigent Patients 

The Oyo State Government through the Primary Health Care Board, in partnership with the Christian Blind Mission (CBM) has commenced surgical intervention for 100 indigent patients with Hydrocele and Lymphedema Management across thirty-three local government areas of Oyo State.

While Speaking on Sunday, at Oke-Are Primary Health Care Center, Ibadan, venue of the surgery, the Executive Secretary, Oyo State, Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Muideen Olatunji disclosed that the programme was targeted at indigent patients who cannot afford the operation in any Private Hospital.

According to him, “the board in conjunction with Christian Blind Mission (CBM) is offering free Surgical intervention on Hydroceles and Lymphedema Management for close to 90 to 100 indigent patients across 33 local government areas of the state.”

“We have one of our programme interventions that we refer to as Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) and there are many diseases under the NTDs, one of them is this hydrocele and many people tend to have these health issues. The health issue tends to cause embarrassment to whoever has it, so CBM is supporting us to operate on most of these people that may have financial challenges”, he said.

“We are conducting this programme in 33 local government areas of the state and we have mobilized people through our local NTDs coordinators to search for those who may have features, to enlist them and bring them to this facility to be operated free of charge”.

“Today, we operated more than ten, and we wish to go further and continue with the programme, using this place as the central point that patients will be coming. In fact, there is a commission for them, when they come, like the cost of transport back home will be taken care of because we understand that they are not financially buoyant.

He said the gesture by the partners and the Oyo State Government is to support them, urging them to visit Oyo state primary health facilities for follow ups.

“You know the government has already renovated and upgraded most of these facilities”, he said

“The turnout is so impressive, and we are still expecting some that have these kinds of diseases”.

Earlier in his speech, the Project Director, Christian Blind Mission (CBM) Enan Williams Adamani, who spoke through the Project Manager, Elizabeth Ezeobele, explained that the organization is in partnership with the Oyo state government to conduct lymphatic Filariasis morbidity and management disability prevention for residents of the state.

He maintained that the Oyo state government through the Primary Health Care Board focused on Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

He commended the Oyo state government and its officials for the support they have shown towards the success of the programme.

While speaking on behalf of his son, who was among the beneficiaries, Mr. Sheriff Adeyemo, applauded the governor of the state for the gesture.

He also thanked the partner and medical team for prompt and qualitative health care given to his son at no cost.