Over 600 Touts Arrested in One Week Following Launch of Special Squad in Anambra

Not less than 600 persons have been nabbed across parts of the commercial city of Onitsha and its environs, for various touting activities in the past one week.

This follows the successful launch of an anti-tout team known as the Anambra State Anti-Touting Squad, SASA recently by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Recall that the governor had at the launch of the special squad, declared total war against touting, which has mitigated commercial activities across parts of the state, as well as increased the spate of crime and criminality in the state.

It was gathered that the arrested touts, numbering about 632 were grilled in different parts of the state after barely one week of the inauguration of the squad.

Speaking with newsmen in Awka, the SASA Director of Operations, Mr. Solomon Onwuemene, said the suspected touts were arrested in Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Ogbaru and Idemili North Local Government Areas.

He further revealed that some incriminating items, such as white cocaine, packets, methamphetamine (popularly known as mkpụrụmmiri), among other illegal substances were recovered from the suspect.

While assuring that issue of tout will soon be a thing of the past in Anambra State, he further commended Governor Soludo, Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, Mr. Chikodili Anara; and Anambra people at large for their unwavering support, which he said, has contributed to the success of their work.

According to him, “all the arrested suspects would be charged to court, where they will be made to face the full wrath of the law, to serve as deterrent to others indulging in such illegal acts.”

