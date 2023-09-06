Over 5000 Anambra Indigents Benefit As Federal Lawmaker’s Medical Outreach Hits Constituency

There was wild jubilation in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra state, as over 5,000 persons, including women, children and elderly men benefited from free medical outreach organized and sponsored by Hon. Uchenna Elodinmuo.

Hon Elodinmuo is the member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal constituency.

Health challenges handled during the medical outreach included minor surgeries, eye care and diagnosis, antenatal services among others

Speaking during the event, the benefactor, Hon. Elodimuo, said the free medical mission was part of activities lined up to mark his 100 days in the House of Representatives.

He said the initiative was envisioned to enable people of his constituency feel the actualization of his campaign promises.

According to him, the medical professionals selected for the medical outreach were drawn from different health institutions to provide world-class health services to patients.

Leader of the medical team, Dr. Okoyedike Olisa, explained that the outreach will last for nine days, and will cover communities in Nnewi North, Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo local government areas.

Some patients, who benefited from the free medical outreach, lauded the initiative and good gesture of Hon. Eleodumuo in helping members of his constituency to handle their health issues at no cost.