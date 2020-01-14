Over 20,000 APC members dump party for PDP in Zamfara

Over 20,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under Yari’s faction in Birnin Magaji local Government area of Zamfara State have dumped the broom and taken shelter under the umbrella of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

The defectors have strongly declared their total support to Zamfara State governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, saying that a member, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nura Dahiru Sabon Birnin Dan Ali also joined the decampees.

According to the defectors, it has become very imperative to join hands together to move the state forward.

“We cannot continue to battle over unnecessary political issues when the state is seriously crying for serious development” he said.

According to him, it is God that gives power, saying that God has given PDP the opportunity to form government in the state for the first time since Nigerians recovered democracy from the military in 1999.