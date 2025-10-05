Osun LGs: ‘Yes/No’ and the ‘Sit-at-home’ conundrum

The political developments in Osun State provide a case in point that lays bare the clear trend in Nigeria’s democracy. Whichever side of the ideological fence one may be tempted to stand on, these events have established, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that we are contending with the maggot of a deformed democracy.

​ Tragically, a century after its first elections in the Lagos and Calabar Colonies, Nigeria is still wallowing in the cesspool of flawed democratic norms. This is especially true concerning local government polls.

In the imbroglios and endless claims and counter-claims about the Osun State crisis, the essential political debate is missing two key elements: the conditions of the people and the impact of the impasse on economic development. Local governments should be effective, as they have a direct bearing on daily lives and the economy as a whole. Citizens rely on them for vital permits and essential services.

It is characteristic of the lack of interest in governance that no one has performed a Cost-Benefit Analysis (CBA) – including the opportunity cost – of shutting down the local governments in a state. Obviously, the concept of development no longer has any meaning. This is a shame because local governments have an integral input in primary education, primary healthcare, and social welfare. Consequently, what’s happening in Osun is in contradistinction to any known conventional definition of development.

Although the matter is, to an extent, subjudice, it is imperative that the warring parties extend the limit of their imagination and find a democratic compromise or sign a ceasefire agreement to immediately revitalize the local governments. Allowing this political combat to continue has a direct, negative impact on the daily lives of citizens and, if not contained swiftly, risks becoming an existential crisis for local governance. The immediate focus must be on political resolution to restore the essential services that local government provides.

We have gone beyond game-playing and must now focus intently on the human consequences of this crisis. Any investor contemplating a commitment in Osun State will seriously consider the detrimental impact of shutting down the local governments on his or her venture. An investor cannot deal with the state government in isolation; he or she faces unacceptable risks, especially since he or she must also engage with the local governments for vital approvals and operations.

This present back and forth cannot be the way to attract investments, let alone heighten economic activities in the state. Something has to be done immediately!

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!

*KOMOLAFE wrote from Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State, Nigeria