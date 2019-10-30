Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Home News National Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

By
NAN NAN
-
106
Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari, at present, is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, attending the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) organised by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Buhari will also proceed to Makkah after the three day conference to perform the Umrah, (lesser pilgrimage) and then to London on a private visit before returning to Abuja.

Osinbajo, had on Oct. 23, presided over FEC meeting when Buhari attended three-day Russia-Africa Summit holding in Sochi, Russia.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Newschronicles is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.
Contact us: info@thenews-chronicle.com
© Paramountweb