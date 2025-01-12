Osinbajo Has Not Left The APC, Still Active In Politics– Akande

Former Spokesperson to ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande has stated that there is no reason for anyone to assume that Osinbajo has left politics or resigned from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Akande made this known during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Sunday in Lagos.

It would be recalled that the former Vice President has not been active in many political circles since leaving office in 2023, sparking speculations that he may have dumped the APC and politics.

The former Vice President had contested the APC primary in 2022 but failed to clinch the party’s ticket, losing to President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, some political pundits have attributed Osinbajo’s retreat from political activities to his loss in the APC primary, while others believe he is devoting less time to politics following his recent appointment as Global Advisor for the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, GEAPP.

When asked about his former principal’s political stance, Akande said he would not involve Osinbajo in his own commentary.

According to him, Osinbajo never informed him of leaving politics and remains an APC member to the best of his knowledge.

Akande also stated that Osinbajo would attend any APC gathering requiring his presence.

“I don’t want to get the man (Osinbajo) involved in my own commentary, but there is no reason to think that he is no longer in the APC. He is still a member of the APC.

“If he gets an invitation to the caucus, you know, he will be there. I don’t think he has left the party,” Akande added.

