Organised Labour walks out of meeting with FG

The Organised Labour on Sunday walked out of a meeting with the Federal Government on recent increase in fuel price and electricity tariffs.

The meeting was said to be about five minutes old before the Organised Labour, comprising Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, staged a walk out.

In attendance from the federal government were the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo; Minister of State for Petroleum, Timiprye Sylva; Minister of State for Power, Goddy Agba and the Secretary to the Government, Boss Mustapha.

TUC President, Quadri Olaleye told Channels TV that the federal government was dishonest and playing to the gallery and painting the organised labour in a bad light before civil servants and the public.

Representing the Nigerian Labour Congress was its deputy president, Najeem Yasin.

According to him, this meeting was not going to be as usual because Labour had seen the insincerity of government in putting them at risk.

He said they were being taken for a ride, which could not continue.

“We are in the process of discussing, for over three months now. And they made announcement increasing the fuel price again. And no other person than NNPC. When has authority been giving to NNPC to increase the price of PMS? This is unacceptable.

“The meeting agenda is not well prioritised. And because of that, we are leaving the meeting. We will not continue, we will go back to our organ, and we are going to get back to you on the next line of action,” he said.

According to Minister of Labour and Employment, Ngige, “We felt that the item of increase in PMS, having been listed at all as an additional item, would have satisfied everybody.”