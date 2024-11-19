Operation Delta Sweep” Receives Boost As Police Get 31 Operational Vehicles

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has donated 31 operational vehicles to the Police and other security agencies in the state to strengthen their operations.

Governor Oborevwori, while presenting the vehicles on Monday in Asaba to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said the presentation was to enhance the joint security operations in the state, code-named “Operation Delta Sweep”.

He said the donation was informed by the general insecurity being experienced in the country and urged the security agencies to work together and share intelligence to ensure effective security in the state.

He said: “In my MORE Agenda, I promised Deltans that we would enhance peace and security and as part of this commitment, we are rebranding the operation formerly known as ‘Delta Hawk’ to ‘Operation Delta Sweep’ and this rebranding underscores our renewed focus and strategy.

“Without security, meaningful development cannot take place. We aim to create a secure environment where investors feel confident to come in and invest, ultimately improving the quality of life for our citizens and fostering harmony across the state.

“This joint security task force, established on December 10, 2020, as a policy response to rising violent crimes, comprises the Nigerian Army, Police Force, Air Force, Navy, DSS, and Civil Defense Corps.

“Since its inception, this initiative has recorded significant successes in combating crimes such as illegal oil bunkering, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, and drug-related offenses.

“The rebranding reflects our administration’s resolve to reduce crime to its barest minimum. To support this effort, the state government has donated 31 vehicles, including 23 pickups and eight Sienna wagons, in addition to four Hilux vehicles previously delivered. This brings the fleet to 66 vehicles, aimed at enhancing daily patrols, especially during the Ember Months.

“I trust this will boost the morale of task force members and motivate them to redouble their efforts to keep our state safe.

“We remain committed to providing the necessary support to ensure peace and security in Delta State. With these measures, I am confident that our people will enjoy a secure and peaceful season.”

Speaking earlier when during a courtesy call by the IGP, Governor Oborevwori lauded the exceptional, inspiring, and reassuring leadership of the Nigeria Police Force “Safe School Program”, designed to protect schools and educational institutions from terror attacks and violent crimes.

“Thanks to this initiative, parents and guardians can now rest assured that their children are under the watchful eyes of the School Protection Squad. Mr. IGP, I applaud your exemplary leadership and your willingness to go the extra mile to ensure a safe, secure, and prosperous society.

“Permit me to appreciate the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, along with his counterparts in the military and paramilitary who form the security architecture of our state.

“I am confident that under their capable leadership, Delta State is becoming safer and more secure. Their efforts have been commendable, marked by unity and cooperation,” Oborevwori said.

In his remarks, the IGP, commended Governor Oborevwori for the support to the State Police Command and other security agencies in the state and lauded Oborevwori for the way he managed the recent nationwide protests in the state.

Egbetokun said: “I am truly delighted to be here today and witness the remarkable strides being made for Delta State. It is evident that your commitment to the safety and security of the people is unwavering.

“For the visit of the Inspector General of Police, you have provided 31 brand-new operational vehicles for the state. This act speaks volumes about your dedication.

“Indeed, your unwavering support to the police command and other security agencies in the state is commendable. With a governor like you, we don’t need to ask for more because you always deliver beyond expectations.

“I want to assure His Excellency and the public that these new vehicles will be immediately deployed to enhance the operational effectiveness of the police and other security agencies under Operation Delta Sweep”.

The governor who was also at the opening ceremony of Police Public Relations Officers/Police Communication Experts Conference in Asaba, noted that too often, misconceptions and unverified information about Delta State spread through social media, creating false impressions.

He said that as police public relations officers, their role was vital in countering misinformation and fostering transparency, adding that the relationship between the police and the public is critical.

He pointed out that public engagement and effective communication were essential to bridging the gap and showcasing the police’s incredible work.

Declaring the conference open, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said the Nigerian Police Force was steadfastly committed to promoting amicable settlements, upholding fairness, and ensuring accountability.

The IGP pointed out that the Police recognized the immense influence of the media in shaping public perception and consider it a vital ally in their advocacy and accountability efforts.

