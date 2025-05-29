Oko Poly Governing Council Slams Anglican Bishop’s Comments Against Rector

The Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, has described as inappropriate and ignorant utterances by an Anglican bishop concerning the institution’s leadership.

The Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr Samuel Ezeofor had, during the 7th synod of the diocese held at Ufuma in Orumba North Council Area of the state, warned against the dangers posed by the politicization of the appointment of the headship of various educational institutions in the country.

Ezeofor specifically mentioned the Federal Polytechnic Oko, berating what he called the docility of the institution’s staff, which made the anomaly in the appointment of the institution’s rector stand.

But in a reaction, the Chairman of the institution’s governing council, Sen. Barnabas Gemade, expressed confidence in the current administration, saying the Polytechnic has witnessed tremendous growth under the Rector’s watch.

Speaking shortly after a peaceful protest by students of the institution in solidarity with the Rector, Dr. Chioma Awuzie, the Council, and the entire management, Gemade also appreciated the students’ peaceful protest and called for their assistance in educating the uninformed.

He said, “It is becoming clearer to me that the polytechnic community is extremely happy with the development in the institution.

“We’ve seen great change from when we came in and now. We’ve seen greater change since the day Dr Awuzie was appointed Rector.

“So many new things are happening, so many dead things are being brought back to life, and students are beginning to experience a new lease of life.

“On the other hand, it’s appearing that some big people who are not part of this community, but seek to benefit from it, are not quite happy with what is happening here.

“Some terrific ignorance are being expressed from outside by big individuals. It’s unfortunate.

“I charge you to go out there to educate your parents so they can educate those ignorant people who are making statements totally inappropriate and unbecoming of their positions.

“We in the Council will continue to do everything that will be for the promotion of good administration of the institution.”

Earlier, Odimegwu Emmanuel, president of the Students Union Government of the institution, who spoke on behalf of the students, described the Rector as friendly and non-discriminatory.

He said that despite not having clocked 100 days in office, the rector was doing extremely well and had restored the school’s peace and harmony.