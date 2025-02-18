Ohanaeze Mourns Afenifere Leader Adebanjo, Calls Him a True Nationalist

The apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said the legendary imprint left by the late leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, will remain a model for nationalism and statesmanship in Nigeria.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta Mbata, who stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the late Adebanjo was an icon of equity, fairness, and justice, devoid of self-seeking considerations.

The late Chief Adebanjo died four days ago at the age of 96.

The Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General, in a statement signed by the Spokesperson of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ezechi Chukwu, also conveyed his deep commiserations on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, to Pa Adebanjo’s beloved family, especially his wife, Chief Christy Ayo Adebanjo, the Yoruba nation, and his admirers all over the world.

The statement disclosed that Chief Ayo Adebanjo meant different things to different people and was a charismatic leader, a revered nationalist, and a reputable statesman of impeccable character.

“Though we mourn his painful exit, we however celebrate him as a quintessential model of true nationalism and consummate statesmanship.

“As the leader of the foremost pan Yoruba group, Afenifere, he was emblematic of the rule of law, social justice and equity in national issues. In the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum which he co-founded. He seized every opportunity to advocate for an inclusive national political leadership and bridging of geopolitical differences,” he said.

Mbata also noted that history will record Chief Adebanjo as a leader with an impeccable track record of progressive principles and values consistent with ethical precepts that were always unadulterated, notwithstanding the ethical dilemma.

He noted that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Igbo nation, by extension, views Pa Adebanjo as a brother who fought for an egalitarian Nigeria and perennially identified with the authentic struggles of the people.

He said, “We also recall with nostalgia his exceptionally courageous struggle for the Igbo presidency for the sake of justice, equity, and fairness. In him, we had a Big Brother and ally in virtue, fair play, common good, and shared values.

“No doubt, Nigeria has lost a rare gem who was representative of the ideals of his generation. We are, however, optimistic that the hallmark of Chief Adebanjo’s school of thought and forthrightness would transcend generations.

“Senator John Azuta Mbata’s led Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide continues to remain sensitive to the plight of Pa Adebanjo’s family, while praying that all efforts are made to sustain his monumental legacies.”