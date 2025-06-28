Ogunnaike Schools Tinubu on How to Tackle Illegal Mining

Capital Apex Synergy Global Services Ltd has appealed to the Federal Government and other relevant authorities to take urgent action against illegal mining operations threatening the growth of Nigeria’s mining industry.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, an engineer with the company, Mr. Olurotimi Ogunnaike, described unlicensed mining as a major obstacle to the sector’s development and its potential contribution to national growth.

“I urge the government to help the sector grow and address the rising spate of illegal miners.

It is important to ensure that all companies operating in Nigeria possess all the requisite documentation including proper documentation from the Corporate Affairs Commission and the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

This will help to identify illegal companies operating in the country,’’ Ogunnaike said.

He dismissed claims that Capital Apex Synergy was involved in unauthorized mining activities in Nasarawa State, stressing that the company itself was a victim of the menace.

“We are law-abiding citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who are honestly seeking development for the country in line with the President’s economic reforms by bringing investors into the country.

I want to reiterate that the allegations that we are mining illegally are false,’’ he added.

He called on President Bola Tinubu, the ministers in charge of mining and solid minerals development, the Mining Cadastral Office, the National Security Adviser, and other key stakeholders to come to the company’s aid and ensure justice is served.

Also speaking, the company’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Aliyu Danlandi, described the allegations against Capital Apex Synergy as a calculated attempt to damage its reputation.

Danlandi explained that the firm, working in collaboration with Nizhong Mining Company Ltd — a legally registered entity led by young Nigerian professionals — had obtained all necessary permits and approvals before moving operations to its designated site in Rafin Gabbas, Agwada Town, Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

“Let me state unequivocally that Capital Apex Synergy Services operates strictly within bounds of law, contrary to the allegations by May Day A Global Ventures.

We possess all the necessary and valid mining documents, licenses and permits required by regulatory authorities. Our operations are transparent and fully in compliance with legal requirements,’’ he said.

Danlandi further lamented that the company had been unable to commence any form of mining since mobilising to the site due to what he described as illegal encroachment on their approved mining area.

He revealed that the company had submitted formal petitions backed with evidence to various ministries, departments, and security agencies at both federal and state levels, seeking intervention.

Reiterating the company’s alignment with President Tinubu’s economic policies, Danlandi called for swift action to protect businesses run by Nigerian youths and their international partners.

“We, as young Nigerians, were able to attract foreign investors, create employments for other youth, old, young, male, female, but our effort is being sabotaged,’’ he said.

He also appealed to the Inspector General of Police, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Minister of Solid Minerals to intervene and protect law-abiding companies from illegal operators and economic saboteurs.