My administration harnessing power of sports to promote healthy lifestyle - Ondo Gov

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reiterated his administration’s dedication to advancing grassroots sports, emphasizing its value as a tool for youth empowerment, national unity, and community wellness.

Speaking during the 2025 edition of the Olympic Day Run held on Saturday in Akure, the governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami, highlighted the administration’s focus on harnessing the power of sports to promote healthy lifestyles and foster social cohesion.

The event, marked by a symbolic walk from the Government House through Oba Adesida Road to the State Sports Complex, drew participation from athletes, government officials, and sports enthusiasts from across the state.

“Today, we gather to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship, unity and excellence that defines the Olympic Games. As we flag-off this run, we are reminded of the transformative power of sports to shape individual, communities and societies,” Aiyedatiwa stated.

He described the Olympic Day Run as more than a symbolic event, noting that it plays a crucial role in encouraging mass participation in sports while reinforcing the Olympic ideals of friendship, respect, and excellence.

“This annual global celebration of the birth of the Olympic movement was put together to encourage everyone around the world to play active role in sports and experience the Olympic values in their countries,” he said.

According to the governor, the Olympic Day initiative aligns with the state’s objectives of promoting national unity and expanding the scope of sports at the community level.

“It is apposite to state that sports play a pivotal role in fostering unity across cultural and religious divides. Sports create a sense of belonging and shared identity. This event, no doubt, brings together athletes, sports enthusiasts and citizens by promoting unity, teamwork and sportsmanship,” he added.

In his remarks, the representative of the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC), Mr. Sylvester Ikuejamoye, applauded the Ondo State government for its continued support and recognition of the Olympic Day celebration.

“The commitment of Ondo State to this global event is a clear demonstration of its forward-thinking approach to youth and sports development,” he noted.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Segun Giwa, Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ondo State Chapter, stressed the need for continuous investment in youth and grassroots sports. He highlighted the media’s pivotal role in promoting sporting values and nurturing local talent.

Mrs. Tolulope Adeyemi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youths and Sports, reaffirmed the ministry’s unwavering commitment to encouraging regular participation in sports as a means of building vibrant and healthy communities.

The event concluded with renewed calls for collaboration between stakeholders to ensure that the Olympic spirit continues to thrive across all corners of the state.